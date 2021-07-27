NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the first thought that typically runs through one's head when they see a skeleton? For most, the answer would fall somewhere between Halloween, death, dark, gothic aesthetic, etc. The osteology industry is a deeply stigmatized area of education that has historically been overlooked for its seemingly "taboo" nature. In reality, osteology provides profound insight into the human body and the anthropological history of our ancestors. JonsBones, the nation's premier provider of responsibly sourced medical human osteology is breathing new life into the study of bones to bridge the gap between education and accessibility, making osteology available for all.

Throwing Modern Education a Bone: How JonsBones is Removing Stigmas to Redefine the Osteology Industry

Osteology has long been reserved for museums, labs, and medical collections, alienating the general public and modern educators from partaking in this educationally rich science full of character and complexity. Due to this, the interest in osteology has dwindled, and the industry as a whole has been placed in the dark. Fascinated with bones from the time he was a small child, Jon Pichaya Ferry, Founder of JonsBones, eagerly fought to create a platform and community dedicated to shining a light on the osteology industry and bring the study of bones and skeletal structures out of the shadows.

Jon's innovative and cutting-edge approach to revive the osteology industry has taken the world by storm, harnessing an impressive following on various social media platforms. JonsBones has successfully sparked curiosity and interest in the forgotten science removed the cobwebs from years of stigmatization, and provided tangible means for the public to partake in osteological education in an inviting and approachable manner.

Providing only top-tier medical osteology, every piece in the JonsBones collection is strategically analyzed and verified by forensic anthropologists to ensure the highest level of responsible sourcing. Whether bones are being purchased for study or as unique artistic references, JonsBones' commitment to transparency and eagerness to educate the public in truthful information has captivated onlookers to drop their stereotypes, and usher in a new era of appreciation for osteology.

"I believe in Osteology for everybody, no matter their background, everybody deserves to learn more about themselves and what they're made of." – Jon Pichaya Ferry

Through proof of concept, dedication to education, and unwavering commitment to de-stigmatizing a long-stigmatized industry; JonsBones' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as the throw a bone to modern education and make osteology accessible for all.

About JonsBones

JonsBones is the leading provider of responsibly sourced medical human osteology based in New York City. Founded in 2019 by Jon Pichaya Ferry, JonsBones is committed to providing thoughtful selections of human bones for the purpose of education and understanding. Committed to quality and transparency, JonsBones exclusively sells medical osteology analyzed and verified by the industry's top forensic anthropologists. Driven by a passion for making osteology more accessible for all, JonsBones is single-handedly de-stigmatizing a stigmatized industry to pave a new path for educators and students alike.

