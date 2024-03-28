Throws Town Oklahoma is Hosting a World Athletics Throws Invitational

Top International Throwers will be attending Millican Field at Throw Town Ramona, to challenge each other for the best throws of the 2024 season. The public is invited $20 entry to watch Olympians Throw their best at the Millican Field 38087 N 4000 rd. Ramona Oklahoma 74061 World Athletics /USATF Sanctioned (BRONZE Level Competition)

RAMONA, Okla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest turnouts of International athletics will be coming to Ramona, Oklahoma first event at 9 AM till 6 PM. The Oklahoma Throws series and owner Caleb Seal is having a meet every weekend in April of the 2024 season. The World International Invite meet is scheduled to be held on April 12th to the 15th as listed on the World Athletics Competition calendar. https://worldathletics.org/competition/calendar-results

International World Class Throwers Headliners.

Sponsored By FiberSport USA

Millican Field Throw Town Ramona OK

Last year Samoa Olympian Alex Rose opened with a World lead, Oceana Record and Millican field's record in the Discus of 70.39M (230'11") He is scheduled to throw this year to beat that record.

Also attending in the Discus Lithuania Mykolas Alekna Personal best 71M. (232'.9") Gudni Gudnason Iceland 69.35M Roje Stona Jamaca 68.4M Andrew Evens USA 66.74M Philip Milanov Belgium 67.26M.

In the Women's Discus, World Champion Laulauga Tausaga USA ranked fourth in the World and Olympic Champion Valerie Allman USA ranked first in the World will battle it out at Millican field for the Oklahoma Series title! Julia Harting GERMANY 68.49M Yaime Perez CUBA 69.39M.

Shot-Put Jordan Geist USA 21.59M.

Hammer Throw Daniel Haugh USA 80.18M and Alex Young USA 78.32M

Javelin Throw Men's: Curtis Thompson USA 87.70M Sindri Gudmundsson Iceland 80.91M Michael Shuey USA 85.67M

Javelin Throw Women's: Ariana Ince USA 64.38M -Sae Takemoto Japan 62.39M- Madison Wiltrout USA 60M

Men's Discus events Sponsored by FiberSport USA Facility Record 70.39M 4/23.

Women's Discus events Sponsored by FiberSport USA Facility Record 64.96M 4/23.

The Men's Shot Event sponsored by Osage Casinos and Hotel Facility Record 14.56m 5/21.

Women's shot-Put event sponsored by Osage Casinos and Hotel Facility Record 17.98 7/23

Men's Hammer Throw Sponsored by Don Millican Facility Record 69.81 6/23

Women' s Hammer Throw Sponsored by Don Millican Facility Record 62.30M 6/23.

Men's Javelin Throw Sponsored FiberSport USA Facility Record 76.89M 6/23.

Women's Javelin Throw Sponsored by FiberSport USA Facility Record 46.03M 5/23.

Caleb Seal Owner Meet Director/Manager has groomed the Millican Field to meet and qualify as a World Athletic and USATF approved Facility to allow International athletes to set and capture IAAF records.

This field is where the Seal Throwing Club LLC trains and practices.

Contact: Caleb Seal, Owner, Throw Town Ramona Seal Throwing Club LLC

38087 N 4000 RD Ramona Ok 74061, [email protected], Cell 918-261-9126 USATF Oklahoma Jacqueline White, President

Written By Bruce Caldwell 817-819-1472

Athletics Entries and Advance Tickets

https://www.athletic.net/team/69838/track-and-field-outdoor/2024

Sponsored by http://www.FiberSportusa.com

