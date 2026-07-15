Thrust Capital Partners Acquires ALPHACASTING, a Leading Titanium and Aluminium Aerospace & Defense Investment Casting Company

MONTREAL, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thrust Capital Partners (TCP), a Canadian private equity firm dedicated to the aerospace & defense industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Alphacasting Inc., a leading Quebec-based precision titanium and aluminium investment casting company primarily serving the aerospace & defense sectors.

Founded in 1991, Alphacasting's manufacturing capabilities encompass a wide range of advanced, high-complexity products. The company produces precision castings from a variety of alloys, with a primary focus on high-strength aluminium, and is uniquely positioned as the only Canadian foundry with titanium casting capabilities.

Louis Marc Pinard, former Chief Operating Officer of AP&C (GE Aerospace), will partner with TCP as the new CEO of Alphacasting. "I am proud to join the Alphacasting team at a key moment in its journey. The company is a true Quebec industrial champion backed by a loyal global blue-chip customer base. Leveraging our deep expertise in precision investment castings, we aim to strengthen our commitment to operational excellence and value creation to support sustainable growth. Above all, the future of Alphacasting will be driven by the talent and commitment of our people." said Louis Marc Pinard.

Frederik Centazzo, who helped build Alphacasting alongside his father, Arduino Centazzo, will remain with the company as Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

"Under the leadership of the Centazzo family, Alphacasting has become a partner of choice within the highly strategic precision casting ecosystem. In addition to providing capital, TCP's unique experience will reinforce the company's operational execution and support its continued development in the aerospace & defense sector" said Frédéric Loiselle, Partner at TCP.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and KPMG LLP respectively served as legal and tax advisors to TCP on this transaction, while Spiegel Ryan LLP and MNP Corporate Finance Inc. acted as legal and financial advisors to the Sellers, respectively.

About Thrust Capital Partners

Thrust Capital Partners is the first Canadian private equity fund dedicated exclusively to the aerospace & defense industry supply chain. The fund is expertly managed by a seasoned team with unparalleled aerospace & defense knowledge. It represents an ideal launching pad for driving the growth of SMEs in Québec and Canada and accelerating their development into global leaders.

About ALPHACASTING

Alphacasting is a precision investment casting foundry specializing in the "lost-wax" casting technique, with the ability to manufacture products across over 120 types of alloys, including titanium, high-strength aluminium and exotic alloys. Alphacasting operates out of its facility in Montreal, Quebec.

SOURCE Thrust Capital Partners Management Inc.