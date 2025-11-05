Thrust Launches to Redefine the Fan Economy and Bring Transparency to Celebrity Coins

Co-founded by Jake Antifaev and backed by Iggy Azalea and N3on, the Solana-based platform puts fans at the center of the creator economy

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The next evolution of the attention economy is here. Today, Thrust, a new platform built on Solana, has launched with a mission to reimagine what celebrity-driven coins can be and usher in a fair, transparent, and sustainable fan economy.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Jake Antifaev, Thrust introduces a new model that lets fans share in the real success of the creators they support, completely shifting from speculation to genuine participation. By eliminating insider allocations, pump-and-dump launches, and opaque bonding-curve mechanics, Thrust sets a new standard for what creator economies should look like: authentic, equitable, and community-led.

Iggy Azalea joins Thrust as Creative Director and strategic partner, alongside N3on, one of the internet's fastest-growing cultural personalities, who will serve as the platform's first launch artist. In addition to her partnership, Iggy will help shape how artists, celebrities, and creators enter the Web3 space in a more sustainable and responsible way.

Global icon and acclaimed actor, Megan Fox, is confirmed to be the second artist to launch on Thrust, following N3on's November 5 debut. Her upcoming release marks a defining moment for the platform, signaling Hollywood's growing entry into Web3 and expanding Thrust's reach across entertainment and technology. Iggy Azalea's coin migration will follow at the end of the year, with more high-profile creators to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The announcement will be made live this afternoon at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami, FL, where Iggy Azalea, N3on, and Thrust CEO Jake Antifaev will host a fireside discussion unveiling the platform to the public.

Unlike prior waves of memecoins and influencer coins, Thrust is designed to solve the systemic problems that have plagued the space. Each launch is vetted, enforceable by contract, and structured to protect both creators and fans. By replacing speculation-only coins with "culture coins" tied to real fandom, Thrust creates an ecosystem where ownership and culture evolve together. With fiat on-ramps, mobile-first design, and a seamless user experience, Thrust brings the world of digital ownership into the mainstream, making participation as simple as using Apple Pay.

"Celebrity coins got a bad reputation because they were never built on legitimacy or accountability. Anyone could launch one, and fans were left guessing what was real. Even well-intentioned creators got burned by shady developers and broken coin models," said Jake Antifaev, Co-Founder and CEO of Thrust. "Culture coins are our way of rewriting that story. Every launch on Thrust is verified, contracted, and transparent so both creators and fans know exactly what they're getting into - and it's not another extraction event."

A self-made entrepreneur who has built multiple nine-figure businesses without traditional venture capital, Antifaev has long rejected hype-driven models in favor of long-term value. Through Thrust, he's aiming to turn celebrity fandom into a legitimate financial category, one that sits alongside stocks and crypto as a new asset class rooted in culture.

Built on Solana, Thrust merges the credibility of traditional finance with the creativity of modern fandom, creating a white-glove platform where celebrities and communities can thrive together.

For more information, visit https://thrust.com/

About Thrust

Thrust is a new platform built on Solana that powers the next generation of fan economies. Designed to make social money fair, transparent, and mainstream, Thrust gives creators and celebrities a trusted way to launch culture coins while giving fans a real stake in their success. Every launch on Thrust is vetted, contracted, and built for long-term community growth – not short-term hype. With no insider allocations, no bonding curves, and on-chain transparency, Thrust turns fandom into finance and culture into currency.

