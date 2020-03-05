Thrust on Pharmaceutical Sector to Develop Novel Drugs for Clinical Conditions Propels Pharmaceutical Excipients Market -Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising cases of chronic diseases and growing genetic disorders have stimulated the pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to find an effective bioequivalent. These bioequivalent shall help the developers to discover new drugs for chronic diseases that have become a major epidemic these days. These investments in research and development are propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical excipients market from 2019 to 2027, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research. The report also states that the market shall witness ~5% CAGR during this tenure. Moreover in terms of revenue, the global pharmaceutical excipients market shall surpass ~US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2027.

"Improving standards of healthcare sector to cater to the rising demand for effective drugs for diseases like cancer and epidemic viruses has stimulated the pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs. However, for the drugs to be effective, they must overcome the challenge of solubility and bioavailability of the molecule. For this they are investing heavily in developing optimal bioequivalent. Owing to these investments, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to witness a substantial growth in coming years." –Transparency Market Research

Key Findings in Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Study

The report by Transparency Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical excipients market to the readers. These insights help the businesses to develop effective strategies that can help them have a successful future in the global pharmaceutical excipients market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Some of the key insights mentioned in the report are mentioned below:

In terms of products, the organic chemical segment is expected to have the largest share in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. This dominance of the segment is the result of growing preference of users towards natural substrates such as cellulose in various healthcare products. Moreover, comparatively less side-effects of organic chemicals to the human body is also a major factor that propels the prominence of organic chemicals segment in the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Oral formulation under mode of administration is projected to have a significant share in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. This dominance of the segment is attributed to the relatively high preference of oral drug injections by the end-users.

Explore the actionable insights from the report on global pharmaceutical excipients market available under the title: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market (Product: Organic Chemicals [Carbohydrates, Petrochemicals, Oleochemicals, Proteins, and Others], Inorganic Chemicals [Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Halites, Metallic Oxides, and Others), and Others; Functionality: Fillers & Diluents, Viscosity Agents, Coating Agents, Binders, Disintegrants, Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners, Lubricants & Glidants, Colorants, Preservatives, and Others; Formulation: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, and Others; and Source: Plant Origin, Animal Origin, Synthetic, and Mineral Origin) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Major Drivers Mentioned in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Study

The information about the drivers help the readers to understand the momentum of the progressing pharmaceutical excipients market. With this insight the readers can know what factors are helping the global pharmaceutical excipients market to showcase the growth and how can businesses leverage them. These insights can also help the players to develop effective strategies that can help them have a successful future in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Some of the major drivers mentioned in the report are:

Growing investments in the research and development to implement new technologies by bioequivalence sector is one the major factors driving the growth of pharmaceutical excipients market. The technologies can help the businesses to have an effective manufacturing processes. These drugs can help the healthcare sector to provide efficient treatments to chronic diseases that have become epidemic these days. Owing to these investments, the global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to witness a robust growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Traditional solid medicines are difficult to swallow by children, and some elderly people, the players of pharmaceutical excipients market are capitalizing on these opportunities by formulating specialized dosage of pharmaceutical excipients to cater to the consumer needs. Owing to these developments, the global pharmaceutical excipients market shall witness an impeccable growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Rise in the number of approvals for oral solid drugs by FDA is also a crucial factor that propels the growth of global pharmaceutical excipients market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Excipients play a vital role in providing the stability to the solid drugs so that they can be properly administered. Owing to these factors the global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow substantially from 2019 to 2027.

Major Challenges Mentioned Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report

To offer a transparent analysis of the global pharmaceutical excipients market, the report by Transparency Market Research, provides information about the roadblocks that might hamper the growth of global pharmaceutical excipients market along with the positive aspects of the market. With the help of these insights, the businesses can develop strategies that can effectively help them overcome these challenges and have a sustainable future in the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

The major challenge that can impede the growth of global pharmaceutical excipients market is the poor solubility of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients of APIs. The drugs shall not be effective until APIs are soluble. Moreover, every API has distinguish solubility rate, having a standard pharmaceutical excipient is quite difficult. Considering these challenges, the global pharmaceutical excipients market might witness a significant roadblock during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, Europe is projected to have the largest share in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. This is because of improving healthcare sector in Germany and the U.K. Moreover, the healthcare sector in the region is also incorporating various technologies that can help the manufacturing of these pharmaceutical excipients effective and easy. Owing to these factors Europe is projected to hold the lion's share in the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. This momentum of the region is the result of rising demand for oral solid drugs in India, China, and Japan. Moreover, boom in the population of these countries has also stimulated the demand for effective drugs in the region. Owing to these demands, Asia Pacific is projected to witness pacing growth in global pharmaceutical excipients market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is predominantly consolidated as majority of the market is dominated by a handful of players. These players control the dynamics of the market which makes it difficult for the new players to enter the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

To overcome these challenges, the new players are developing strategies such as mergers and partnerships that can help them get established in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Nevertheless, the prominent players are acquiring various businesses to maintain their dominance in the global pharmaceutical excipients market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented on the basis of:

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product

Organic Chemicals





Carbohydrates







Sugars





Starch





Cellulose





Petrochemicals







Glycols





Povidones





Mineral Hydrocarbons





Acrylic Polymers





Others





Oleochemicals







Fatty Alcohols





Mineral Stearates





Glycerin





Others





Proteins



Others



Inorganic Chemicals



Calcium Phosphate



Calcium Carbonate



Calcium Sulfate



Halites



Metallic Oxides



Others



Others



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Functionality

Fillers & Diluents

Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Disintegrants

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants & Glidants

Colorants

Preservatives

Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Formulation

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

Synthetic

Mineral Origin

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC Countries



Turkey



North Africa



South Africa



Israel



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East & Africa

