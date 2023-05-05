Thrust Vector Control Market size to grow by USD 2,575.3 million from 2022 to 2027, Almatech and BAE Systems Plc emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrust vector control market is expected to grow by USD 2,575.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 34% to the growth of the global thrust vector control market during the forecast period. The aerospace market is highly competitive across the world. Boeing, Embraer, and Bombardier are the major commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region and these aircraft OEMs are competing with companies from Europe and Asia for their share in the global market. The competition prompts Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers in the region to increase their manufacturing capacity, expand their footprint in the region, and attract investment from overseas suppliers and components from their suppliers, who seek to partner with major OEMs. Hence, such factors drive the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thrust Vector Control Market 2023-2027

Thrust Vector Control Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (flex nozzle, gimbal nozzle, thrusters, and rotating nozzle), type (thrust vector actuation system, thrust vector injection system, and thrust vector thruster system), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the flex nozzle segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. The FNC device uses an actuation mechanism, which allows the underwater nozzle. This is connected to the main motor by a flexible joint, to be vectorized in all directions and at specified angles. Hence, the increasing adoption of small satellite launchers is expected to drive the growth of the flex nozzle segment of the global thrust vector control (TVC) market during the forecast period.

Key factor driving market growth

The need for thrust reversers to deal with adverse weather conditions during landing is a key driver the growth of the global TVC market.

Thrust reversers reduce brake wear and provides directional control during aborted launches.

Even though this is an auxiliary braking system, airlines install thrust reversers for effectiveness in bad weather where the wheel braking system may fail.

Airports in Europe and North America have severe ice build-up on runways, preventing a smooth landing of aircraft. In situations like these, when the wheel brakes and aerodynamic braking systems fail to halt the aircraft, thrust reversers are very effective.

Hence, factors such as increased development and innovations of thrust vector control systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for commercial and general aircraft is one of the emerging trends in the global TVC market growth.

The consolidation of different economies through globalization and the increase in skilled labor and air transportation of goods, a growing middle-class population in the world due to continued economic growth and a corresponding increase in the frequency of holiday air travel are factors associated with the growth.

Additionally, the rapid improvement of civil aviation infrastructure has increased the demand for thrust vectoring systems.

As a result of this, global civil air traffic is growing rapidly and aircraft utilization is very high. Furthermore, the rising aircraft use ratio indicates the average number of landings per aircraft per day is increasing.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

What are the key data covered in thisTVC market report?

The thrust vector control market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period.

The thrust vector control market is segmented Technology (Flex nozzle, Gimbal nozzle, Thrusters, and Rotating nozzle), Type (Thrust vector actuation system, Thrust vector injection system, and Thrust vector thruster system), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , APAC, , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Almatech, BAE Systems Plc, Creative Motion Control, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JASC Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Moog Inc., Steven Douglas Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Wickman Spacecraft and Propulsion Co., Woodward Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Thrust Vector Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,575.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almatech, BAE Systems Plc, Creative Motion Control, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JASC Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Moog Inc., Steven Douglas Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Wickman Spacecraft and Propulsion Co., Woodward Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

