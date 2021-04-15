ThruWave 3Dmm Wave Imaging Named Best New Product Innovation, 2021 MHI Innovation Awards

SEATTLE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThruWave announces their 3D millimeter wave (mmWave) Imaging was named Best New Product Innovation 2021 from the Material Handling Institute as part of their annual MHI Innovation Awards.

ThruWave is pioneering 3D mmWave imaging for industry with a groundbreaking new sensing technology that allows their customers to detect objects inside closed packages. ThruWave applies millimeter wave technology to "see" through plastic, cardboard, packaging material and even walls at high speeds.

Best New Product Innovation 2021 - ThruWave 3D mmWave Imaging - by MHI.org MHI Innovation Award Winner ThruWave 3D mmWave Imaging Wins Best New Product Innovation 2021, MHI Innovation Awards ThruWave sees beyond surfaces to what is inside.

"We entered ThruWave's solution into the awards knowing that we have something truly unique and groundbreaking. It is not a common occurrence these days for new sensing technology to be developed and commercialized," explains Pieter Krynauw, CEO of ThruWave. "We are providing, for the first time ever, a human-safe and cost-efficient way for manufacturers, material handling and logistics operators to see inside of sealed containers that can allow them to drive down operational cost, improve safety AND improve quality."

ThruWave's new 3D mmWave sensing technology can solve problems that previously could not be solved without manual human intervention or through the usage of expensive and potentially health hazardous x-ray equipment, making it either impractical or cost prohibitive in many supply chain applications. In some cases cameras are deployed today, but current camera technology is limited by only being able to see the surface of packages (not inside OR behind them) and are greatly exposed in dusty and low/no light conditions.

"Our new sensing and imaging solution provides transformative technology to identify and reduce operational cost and carbon footprint, improve quality control, safety and security as well as increase efficiency of capital investments in automation," explains Pieter Krynauw, CEO of ThruWave. "ThruWave is bringing to the table an un-matched solution that will change sensing in the supply chain forever."

ThruWave's 3D mmWave imaging solution is an easy and quick retrofit to existing conveyors or materials handling systems and can operate as a standalone system or a fully integrated solution exchanging data with WMS's, WES's and/or Control Systems.

ThruWave is introducing their 3D mmWave imaging solution for material handling, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain during ProMatDX including live sessions including a product demonstration and an educational seminar titled, "Make Invisible Waste Visible: Optimize Shipping and Storage Costs with Real-Time 3D Imaging". Visitors to DX.PromatShow.com can view all sessions on-demand starting on April 19.

About ThruWave

Based in Seattle, Washington, ThruWave makes the invisible visible with human-safe3D millimeter wave imaging. Our groundbreaking millimeter wave imaging technology is the only high-throughput, human-safe approach for seeing through opaque materials like corrugated boxes and plastic totes to automatically dimension, count, and detect anomalies on the items inside. ThruWave sensors and software analytics are an easy retrofit for existing conveyor and robotic material handling systems, enabling supply chain and logistics customers to measure and improve their inbound and outbound item handling. For more information, visit http://www.thruwave.com .

