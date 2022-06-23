ThruWave Announces New Offering for High Throughput Anomaly Detection in Supply Chain

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based company, ThruWave has announced ThruWave INSIGHT, a quick start program that solves operational issues in various industries. These challenges span disruptions during manufacturing(bottling, canning, and packing), palletizing, outbound shipping, fulfillment, and fraud-related losses during reverse logistics. Today these issues are difficult or impossible to detect. INSIGHT automates 100% of the inspection process that drives operational efficiency for supply chain applications, saving time and money.

Image of ThruWave 3D mmWave solution Image of ThruWave's item count anomaly detection, counting bottles in a sealed case

ThruWave INSIGHT is a standalone solution requiring no integration or connectivity to existing applications. INSIGHT scans closed cases and totes as they move along a conveyor, creates a 3D digital render in real-time, and analyzes every image; identifying anomalies. ThruWave INSIGHT provides on-going, data-driven analytic reports that quantify previously undetectable anomalies that are critical to developing countermeasures required for operational and business improvement. The INSIGHT solution is appropriate and cost effective for customers looking for regular analytics to determine if any specific issue is improving or getting worse.

One of ThruWave's customers that is currently using INSIGHT's item count anomaly detection commented on the efficacy of the INSIGHT system saying, "ThruWave's system is already performing better than our existing X-ray solution; we should move forward as fast as possible." Watch how INSIGHT's item count anomaly detection works here.



ThruWave can also support customers to develop a closed loop system that is fully automated once countermeasures are developed by upgrading the INSIGHT solution to a ThruWave CONNECT solution. The CONNECT solution allows for integration with upstream or downstream systems that take real-time action when anomalies are detected.

According to ThruWave's CEO, Pieter Krynauw, unlike existing solutions which include X-Ray, metal detectors, and weigh scales, "ThruWave INSIGHT is human safe. It requires no additional training, detects materials in addition to metal, and provides product context like condition, contraband, counts, and volume at conveyor speeds of up to 600 ft/min. It can be integrated to existing conveyor and robotic material handling systems for immediate use and operational improvement. We are very excited to announce this offering."

ThruWave INSIGHT starts at $4,000 per month. It is a hardware sensing and software solution with an initial 3-month contract that is designed for quick deployment and rapid analysis of operations. It is a standalone solution that does not require integration into existing operations or IT networks to provide rapid results. Customers receive data driven analysis on a regular basis during the INSIGHT program that quantifies the operational performance issue(s) which is critical to identifying and addressing root causes. The ThruWave INSIGHT solution can be upgraded to ThruWave CONNECT. The CONNECT solution is integrated to upstream or downstream systems creating a closed loop solution that takes specific actions with identified operational issues in real time.

Based in Seattle, Washington ThruWave makes the invisible visible with 3D mmWave imaging. Industries that ThruWave serves include eCommerce, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, post/parcel, third party logistics, safety and security, and retail. For more information visit https://www.thruwave.com/.

SOURCE ThruWave