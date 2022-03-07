ThruWave to Demonstrate Innovative New 3Dmm Wave Imaging Technology at MODEX

SEATTLE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThruWave, the pioneer of 3D millimeter wave (mmWave) imaging for logistics and supply chain automation, will host live demonstrations of their 3D mmWave imaging solution during MODEX in Booth B7052. ThruWave founder, Matt Reynolds, will also present an education session on this technology in the Emerging Technology Theatre during day two of MODEX.

Award-winning 3D mmWave Imaging to be demonstrated live at MODEX 2022 in ThruWave booth #7052 Live demonstrations of ThruWave 3D mmWave Imaging will be at MODEX 2022 in booth B7052 MODEX Education Session: Re-Invent Supply Chain Inspection with Real-Time High-Speed 3D mmWave Imaging. How to detect SKU Errors, Damage, and Fraud through Closed Containers

ThruWave's groundbreaking 3D millimeter wave imaging technology was awarded Best New Innovation 2021 from the MHI Innovation Awards, as announced during last year's virtual ProMatDX event. As MODEX returns to a live event, it marks the first time that ThruWave's 3D mmWave imaging will be demonstrated live for industry professionals across supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing.

ThruWave's solution offers the only high-throughput human-safe approach for seeing through opaque materials like corrugated boxes, sealed packages, and plastic totes to automatically dimension, count, and detect anomalies on the items inside. The solution is easy and quick to retrofit to existing conveyors or materials handling systems. ThruWave's 3D mmWave imaging is modular and can operate as a simple standalone system, or as a fully integrated solution exchanging data with WMS's, WES's, and/or Control Systems.

"Our new sensing and imaging solution provides transformative technology to our customers, helping to identify and reduce operational cost and carbon footprint, improve quality control, safety, and security, as well as increase efficiency of capital investments in automation," explains Pieter Krynauw, CEO of ThruWave. "We look forward to showcasing our groundbreaking, modular technology to prospective customers looking for innovative ways to reduce cost, improve quality, and take bottlenecks out of their operations through the power of making the invisible visible."

Throughout MODEX, attendees have opportunities to see this award-winning technology firsthand, meet ThruWave staff, or attend an educational session on how the technology improves supply chain inspection.

ThruWave schedule of events at MODEX 2022:

March 28-31 Product demonstrations, booth B7052

Meet with ThruWave team members, explore the potential of 3D mmWave imaging, get a demo



March 29 – Education Session, Emerging Technology Theatre

"Re-Inventing Supply Chain Inspection with 3D mmWave Imaging"

Presented by Matt Reynolds , Founder & Chief Scientist, ThruWave

About ThruWave

Based in Seattle, Washington, ThruWave makes the invisible visible with human-safe 3D millimeter wave imaging. Our groundbreaking millimeter wave imaging technology is the only high-throughput, human-safe approach for seeing through opaque materials like corrugated boxes and plastic totes to automatically dimension, count, and detect anomalies on the items inside. ThruWave sensors and software analytics are an easy retrofit for existing conveyor and robotic material handling systems, enabling supply chain and logistics customers to measure and improve their inbound and outbound item handling. For more information, visit http://www.thruwave.com .

Media Contact

Laura Hoffman

206-627-0705

[email protected]

SOURCE ThruWave