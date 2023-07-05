THRōW Social® DC Expands to add a Massive Rooftop Deck, Live DJ Music with Dance Floor, and Weekend Brunch with Bottomless Mimosas

Beginning on July 1st with a special brunch bash, DMV diners can brunch outdoors on a gorgeous rooftop deck or inside with tropical vibes. Brunch and bottomless mimosas will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-3pm and reservable online.

The new stage hosts live DJ music five days a week and sits in front of a 20' video wall that provides background visuals for performances and offers the perfect presentation screen for corporate and personal functions. An ample sized dance floor has also been included to capitalize on a packed calendar of events featuring DJs, karaoke, singles nights, drag shows, and more.

"We realized that there is a real thirst for live entertainment in the hospitality industry," says Flesher-Sonnier. "We were looking at ways to increase engagement and offer something new to our DC guests, and we felt that adding weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas, live DJs, a large dance floor, and a rooftop deck was the best way to do that."

But that's not all, says Flesher-Sonnier. "In addition, we added two more bars to handle the increased flow, along with six more cabanas, three lounges, and many more social games while still maintaining an elevated feel in our tropical setting." TapGlo ping pong, cornhole, Shuffleboard, board games, giant Jenga and Connect4 are all available to guests free of charge.

Right outside the roll-up door, a brand new 2600-square-foot covered outdoor space boasts a sprawling deck and bar, with three lounges and additional games, and even a BBQ for grill outs.

About THRōW Social®

The THRōW Social® brand has locations in Washington D.C. and Delray Beach, FL, with expansion in Miami, Orlando and Nashville in the works. It is part of the experiential hospitality group, the Ginger Brands, founded by top female entrepreneur, Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, which also includes Kick Axe Throwing.

