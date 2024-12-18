Thryv Therapeutics to Attend the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the industry's leading global investment forum, bringing together top executives, investors, and innovators across the healthcare ecosystem. With over 500 healthcare companies presenting, the event showcases groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare technologies.

To arrange a meeting with Thryv Therapeutics during the conference, please contact us at [email protected].

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, pioneering a precision medicine approach to treating heart failure, atrial fibrillation, Long QT Syndrome and other cardiometabolic and cardiorenal diseases with potent and highly selective serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors. Numerous animal models have demonstrated that activation of SGK1 leads to inappropriate electrical and structural remodeling of the heart contributing to adverse outcomes in heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and genetic channelopathies, such as Long QT Syndrome. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

