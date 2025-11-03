Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Healthcare Investor Conferences

Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Nov 03, 2025, 09:18 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited cardiac arrhythmias, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies, today announced its participation in several prominent healthcare investor conferences this fall, where the company will provide updates on its pipeline and progress in precision cardiovascular medicine.

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium 2025

  • Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Location: Virtual

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2025

  • Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm EST
  • Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

  • Format: Investor meetings
  • Date: Monday, November 17 – Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Location: London, UK

RBC Healthcare Private Company Conference 2025

  • Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
  • Location: Virtual

Thryv Therapeutics looks forward to engaging with the investment community to share updates on its SGK1 inhibitor pipeline and clinical programs targeting Long QT Syndrome, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure.

To arrange a meeting with Thryv Therapeutics during any of the conferences, please contact [email protected].

About Thryv Therapeutics
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1).  For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.  

