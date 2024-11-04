Thryv Therapeutics to Sponsor and Participate in the 2024 International SADS Foundation Family Conference in Chicago

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is proud to announce its sponsorship and active participation in the 2024 International Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes (SADS) Foundation Family Conference, taking place in Chicago, Illinois from November 8th to 9th, 2024.

This highly anticipated event, organized in partnership with Northwestern University and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, unites leading global experts in inherited arrhythmias, along with patients and families affected by conditions such as Long QT Syndrome (LQTS). The conference serves as a vital forum for sharing cutting-edge research, advancements in treatment, and personal stories from the SADS community.

"We are honored to sponsor and participate in this important gathering," said Paul Truex, Chairman and CEO of Thryv Therapeutics. "Our mission is to offer meaningful solutions for patients with Long QT Syndrome, and we look forward to connecting with the SADS community, sharing our progress, and learning from the invaluable experiences of patients and families."

As part of its sponsorship, Thryv Therapeutics will deliver a 10-minute presentation, followed by a Q&A session, during both the healthcare professional and family sessions. In addition, Paul Truex will participate in a live interview during the reception, engaging directly with attendees. David Hutton, a renowned advocate for Long QT Syndrome (LQTS) patients, will also be attending on behalf of Thryv. David Hutton works closely with patients and their families, sharing their stories to raise awareness and strengthen community support for those living with inherited cardiac conditions.

The International SADS Foundation Family Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to exchange insights, discuss the latest advances in treatment, and collaborate on strategies for improving patient outcomes. It fosters a supportive environment where families and medical professionals can connect and ensure that those affected by these conditions receive the care and information they need from the SADS Foundation and its experts.

For more details about the conference, visit the SADS Foundation website.

About SADS Foundation

The Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes (SADS) Foundation is committed to saving lives and providing support to families affected by genetic predispositions to sudden cardiac death caused by heart rhythm abnormalities. The Foundation supports individuals living with inherited channelopathies and cardiomyopathies, including conditions such as Long QT Syndrome, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT), Brugada Syndrome, Short QT Syndrome, and Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy (ACM).

For more information, visit the SADS Foundation website.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, atrial fibrillation and heart failure. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

