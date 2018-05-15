Thryve Secures $1.4 Million Funding to Expand Personalized Probiotics and Individual Microbiome Testing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thryve, providers of high quality microbiotics and microbiome testing, announced today it has secured $1.4 million in funding. Participating investment firms include PivotNorth Capital, Unilever Ventures, Darling Ventures, Candela Paramount, Abstract Ventures and Joyance Partners. Thryve, the nation's first monthly microbiome testing and personalized probiotics subscription, provides consumers with knowledge of their own gut bacteria, high potency probiotics and personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations for measurable and noticeable improvements in health and wellness.

Richard Lin, Founder and CEO of Thryve.

The investment will help Thryve achieve greater heights through increased research, technological developments and exposure to potential consumers. Thryve offers a valuable gut health program that everyone can benefit from. Thryve knows that everyone is unique, which is why they offer a distinctly specific gut health journey for every person.

Thryve provides subscribers with the most accurate analysis of their actual gut environment. Subscribers receive results in the form of detailed but user-friendly reports, with information on the various health impacts of the bacteria levels found in their stomach. Diet and lifestyle recommendations are drawn from over 36,000+ leading microbiome studies. Each report also features an overall "Gut Wellness Score" which allows subscribers to track their progress over time, with each successive monthly test providing clearer insight into the ongoing health of their gastrointestinal system.

The microbiome DNA testing allows Thryve to provide personalized probiotics to best fit the unique health needs of every individual. Each monthly kit comes with Thryve's high-quality probiotics. Sourced from multiple global probiotic research libraries, Thryve's probiotics contain strains not commonly found from off-the-shelf varieties and contain high CFU (Colony Forming Unit) counts, making it more potent than over-the-counter probiotics. To date, Thryve has sequenced over a thousand of samples to over 16 countries to promote a general well-being.

Founded in 2016, Thryve is the world's first comprehensive gut microbiome test with personalized nutrition and supplement recommendations. Thryve helps bring awareness to the vital importance of gut health and provides probiotics to help strengthen and boost overall health and wellness. Thryve's gut health program provides transparency in what types of foods people should eat, probiotic supplements to take and empowers them to take control of their health and feel their best self.

Thryve has indexed every single microbiome research article – all 36,000 of them – and pulled out all the rich metadata so people know exactly which microbe is in your body and why they matter. Thryve closes the loop by providing 1,000 food ingredients and 350,000 recipes tied to gut health. Not only do they tell you "what" you need to improve but how you can do so. Thryve offers full research confidence because they grade every single scientific journal on the microbiome and provide a research confidence metric based on the in vivo, in vitro, human clinical studies, duration of studies, sample size and much more. Customers receive full transparency on the recommendations and how far ahead science is at the current moment.

"Thryve's goal is to accentuate the importance of gut health and provide consumers with an easy, accurate and affordable way to learn about and improve their own gut health," said Richard Lin, Founder and CEO of Thryve. "The financial support from this fundraising will help us continue our mission to empower others to take charge of their gut health. Thryve exists to bring awareness to everyone's personal gut health status and use the power of technology and science to help generate a positive impact."

Thryve has both one-time purchase and/or subscription options. Microbiome testing kits start at $105 and personalized probiotics at $42.

About Thryve

Thryve is the only monthly subscription that combines customized testing of the microbiome with a personalized probiotic created specifically for the individual. Thryve connects individuals with leading scientific research and a robust online community to help uncover meaningful and actionable insights into tackling microbiome related diseases. For more information, visit http://www.thryveinside.com.

