ThryveAI Partners with Halla to Deliver AI-Powered Personalization Designed Specifically for Grocery

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThryveAI, a Mi9 Retail (Mi9) brand providing the next generation of digital commerce for grocers, announced today it has partnered with taste intelligence company, Halla , to integrate grocery-specific artificial intelligence into the ThryveAI digital commerce platform. Halla provides the first and only real-time product recommendation and personalization engine designed exclusively for grocery. The accuracy of Halla's real-time recommendations create a seamless and convenient shopping experience for consumers, while grocery retailers gain a lift in basket size, customer retention and brand loyalty.

ThryveAI was designed to bring Mi9's leading grocery clientele enterprise-scale merchandise and e-commerce solutions tailored to the specific needs of grocery. An approach that will save time and resources. In fact, according to Gartner, by 2023, 85% of AI solutions sold by vendors will focus on concrete domains and industry verticals.1

"We developed ThryveAI on a cloud-native, API-first architecture that allows us to quickly and efficiently integrate third-party technologies like Halla," said Neil Moses, Mi9 Retail CEO. "We believe that AI-driven personalization will transform online grocery and drive adoption to consistently higher levels."

AI custom-tailored to the grocery vertical offers retailers the ability to deeply personalize online shopping experience. Instead of compelling shoppers to wade through tens of thousands of possible choices, the new ThryveAI platform will conveniently display the items best-suited to each customer based on shopping history, dietary preferences, current shopping cart selections and more.

Halla's personalization is multi-modal artificial intelligence that "understands" the grocery space and how humans relate to food. Halla's algorithm is trained on data from more than 800,000 food items, 125,000 ingredients, 17 million recipes and 30,000 content, context and behavioral attributes. Not only can it accurately predict the items, brands, and quantities that a customer is looking for, it can proactively recommend choices that match customer dietary preferences and lifestyle choices.

"Halla's Taste Intelligence engine makes smart recommendations and encourages food discovery by understanding the customers' individual taste preferences and how they will actually use each food item," said Spencer Price, CEO and co-founder of Halla. "This provides a far superior experience to making customers update their preferences each time they visit a store online. We're thrilled to be partner with ThryveAI to offer their grocery clients an easy and effective personalization solution."

The first joint implementation is currently underway with a leading North American grocery chain with more than 150 locations. ThryveAI will continue to roll out this service to its entire client base over the next 12 months.

1Gartner, What Is Artificial Intelligence? Seeing Through the Hype and Focusing on Business Value, Erick Brethenoux, 17 July 2020

About Halla

Halla is a taste intelligence company that enables grocers to predict the personal preferences of their shoppers, all in real time. Halla's Taste Intelligence engine, uses Natural Language Processing and statistical Machine Learning to deploy real-time recommendations based on personal taste, dietary preference and more, across grocers' digital shopping environments. The accuracy of Halla's recommendations leads to significant increases in basket size, margin, customer loyalty and shopper satisfaction. Halla works with some of the largest grocery retailers in the world and participated in Food-X, the leading food innovation accelerator, as well as Endless Frontier Labs. Check out our explainer video here or request a demo of Halla's Taste Intelligence engine at Halla.io .

About ThryveAI

ThryveAI is a brand of Mi9 Retail , a leading provider of enterprise retail and industry-focused digital commerce software. ThryveAI builds on the company's years of experience providing cutting-edge e-commerce solutions to the world's largest grocery retailers. ThryveAI software is modular, scalable, and intelligent, enabling retailers to deliver digital storefronts, optimized fulfillment, and personalized shopper experiences to grow their businesses profitably. Our mission is to help our customers fulfill their potential while future-proofing their businesses so they can Thryve in any environment. Visit us online at www.ThryveAI.com .

SOURCE Mi9 Retail

