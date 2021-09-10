ThryveAI Rebrands to Wynshop

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThryveAI, a digital commerce platform provider, announced today that it has rebranded to be called Wynshop to embody its core mission to help retailers grow wildly successful digital commerce businesses from their local stores.

Wynshop's customers, which include several leading grocery chains, have a very unique set of challenges. These businesses need to support same-day delivery e-commerce, have high SKU counts, complex shopping journeys and fulfillment obstacles beyond what most other digital commerce solutions can handle.

Spurred on by the pandemic, demand for online grocery shopping exploded in 2020, creating fierce market competition for independent grocery chains from deep-pocketed competitors like Amazon and Walmart. As ThryveAI, Wynshop hustled to give these grocers purpose-built digital solutions that use artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies that help them compete on a level playing field with the largest omnichannel grocers.

"Our e-commerce technology is a full generation ahead of most other solutions and we quickly realized that the word 'thrive' and the technology 'AI' fell short in describing the competitive advantages we bring our clients," said Wynshop CEO Neil Moses. "Our new name, Wynshop, better reflects the mission of our organization, which applies imagination, expertise, and a relentless commitment to innovation to help more clients become wildly successful. We don't aim just to help our clients stay in the game against the digitally native retailers—we aim to help them win."

Who is Wynshop?

Wynshop is a digital commerce platform providing technological advantages that were previously only available to a small number of sophisticated retailers that could afford to build and maintain proprietary solutions. The company is committed to future-proofing its clients' businesses through relentless innovation and a solution that is scalable and flexible. Its key advantages are:

Ease of use : Wynshop's easy-to-use digital commerce platform powers convenient, personalized, omnichannel shopping experiences that multiply shopper loyalty.

: Wynshop's easy-to-use digital commerce platform powers convenient, personalized, omnichannel shopping experiences that multiply shopper loyalty. Efficiency : Wynshop's process automation and optimization technology enables efficient in-house picking and fulfillment, and gives retailers control across the customer journey.

: Wynshop's process automation and optimization technology enables efficient in-house picking and fulfillment, and gives retailers control across the customer journey. Service : Wynshop's deep retail expertise and passionate commitment to service makes initiating and building digital commerce operations faster and more successful.

Wynshop's Success in Grocery

Wynshop's platform increases both basket size and shopper loyalty. Wynshop also significantly improves the ROI of its clients' digital channels by...

avoiding large margin losses to third-party operators like Instacart.

saving 35-60% on total cost of ownership with cloud instead of on-premise servers.

saving 67% on fulfillment with AI-supported, multi-order picking technology and highly efficient curbside pickup orchestration.

reducing management costs through a single, intuitive, central dashboard.

increasing items picked per hour by 300% with multi-order picking technology.

increasing total profitability per order by 37% as compared to competing providers.

Read the full ROI case study here.

Find Us at Groceryshop

Wynshop will be exhibiting at Groceryshop 2021 from September 19-22 in Las Vegas. Come see our new look at booth #609 or set up a meeting in advance.

About Wynshop

Wynshop (formerly ThryveAI) is an ambitious team of digital evangelists and innovators obsessed with a solitary mission—to help grocers and other local store-based retailers grow wildly successful online businesses. Our refreshingly easy-to-use digital commerce platform enables efficient in-house picking, reduces fulfillment costs, and gives retailers the ability to fully personalize the customer journey, amplifying shopper loyalty. Learn more at www.wynshop.com.

Media Contact:

Laurel Getz

[email protected]

203.767.5963

SOURCE Wynshop

Related Links

http://www.wynshop.com/

