THUMBS UP! Ebert Productions Bringing Movie Reviews Show Back to TV

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaz Ebert, CEO of Ebert Productions, publisher of RogerEbert.com, the world's preeminent destination for movie insight, has begun development of a new television series that will bring movie reviews back to TV, but with a twist. In partnership with Lights Camera Jackson Productions, "Everybody's A Critic" is a modern twist on the classic movie review format: part roundtable debate show, part game show, part reviews show, and – all Movies!

"We can think of no better way to honor Roger's legacy than to bring back to television and viewing platforms what he and audiences loved so much," said Ebert, who was executive producer and showrunner on Ebert Presents: At the Movies.

"Of course, the classics, like the Great Movies, never go out of style, but I am excited to be part of a contemporary show that combines our love of film with gamesmanship. I invited Jackson on our review show, Ebert Presents: at the Movies, ten years ago, and today I am proud to co-produce with him a unique movie review format project that he created which combines his deep knowledge about the movies with a modern twist of gamesmanship and viewer interactivety," said Ebert.

"Everybody's A Critic" features a diverse, rotating panel of film critics from around the country who have lively discussions on the big, new releases and small gems, both in theaters and streaming. At the same time, they're competing for top honors and a cash prize donation to a charity in their name. The show is hosted by Emmy-winning film critic and host Jackson Murphy, who brings his high energy and extensive film knowledge to the project.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this show," Murphy said. "I remember when Chaz invited me, when I was only 12-years old, to be on Ebert Presents and I met Roger. It is an honor to introduce a new movie reviews show to today's digital audience. Along with being a movie guy, I've always loved game shows and talk shows — so this is the perfect mix."

Movie fans are returning to theaters. Production companies are back at full strength, creating films for theatrical release and streaming services. This is the perfect time for the long-awaited reboot of the movie reviews series, in an exciting and entertaining format. And viewers of "EAC" will also have an interactive role in the show, because, after all — Everybody's A Critic!

Also part of the development team are, Sonia Smith-Evans, who was supervising producer of "Ebert Presents: At The Movies", and longtime media content creator Dan Murphy.

For more information visit:

IG @everycriticTV

Twitter @everycriticTV @Chazebert

About RogerEbert.com

RogerEbert.com maintains its co-founder and namesake's high standards for providing timeless insights in cinematic discourse, while exploring the latest releases with coverage penned by a diverse array of esteemed writers. Led by co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Chaz Ebert, the site is the destination for comprehensive coverage of current reviews from major studios, independent and documentary filmmakers, as well as reviews of leading television and cable series and shows from various streaming platforms.

About Lights Camera Jackson Productions

Lights Camera Jackson Productions is the creative division of award-winning content creator, interviewer, film critic, announcer and host Jackson Murphy. The company is credited with producing regular online features, including the "LCJ Q&A Podcast", which features major guests from movies and television; the weekly live streaming series "LCJ Live"; the "Rapid Reviews" movie reviews series; and co-produces the "2 Fast/2 Films" podcast.

SOURCE Ebert Productions