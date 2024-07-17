Thumos Care Leads AI-Powered Preventive Healthcare Revolution with Launched Platform

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumos Care, a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced a groundbreaking shift in its business model to a "Pay What You Can" system. This move solidifies Thumos Care's position as a frontrunner in AI-powered preventive healthcare, with a fully operational platform already serving users, while competitors are still in the planning stages.

Thumos Care's "health optimization platform" addresses the gaps in traditional healthcare by providing personalized, AI-driven insights based on users' standard bloodwork and other health data. The app features a user-friendly dashboard that breaks down complex health data into easily understandable terms, flagging potential problem areas and offering personalized recommendations.

Thumos Care's platform stands out by focusing on key biomarkers of longevity, leveraging well-established scientific research to provide actionable insights. Unlike competitors who track users throughout the day, Thumos Care prioritizes user privacy through a minimalist approach to data. This privacy-centric model ensures that users receive personalized health recommendations without compromising their daily privacy or risking over-surveillance.

Shan Rizvi, co-founder of Thumos Care, emphasized the platform's unique approach to privacy and behavior change: "For behavior change, we don't need to track your user data. We don't need to do any of that. We disagree with the approach of constantly tracking users to give them 'nudges'. Ask your mom, nobody has ever succeeded in getting somebody to do something by harassing them to do it."

The platform allows users to have text or voice conversations with AI-powered agents about their health results, receiving real-time, individualized responses. This feature bridges the gap between doctor visits, providing ongoing support and reinforcement for patients managing chronic conditions or working towards health goals.

"Most patients come for their annual physicals, but what's happening in your life on a regular basis between doctor visits? That is the idea of Thumos Care - we want people to exercise agency over their own health," Dr. Maryam Baqir added.

As the healthcare industry sees announcements of future AI-powered health solutions, Thumos Care stands out as a launched, operational platform already making a difference in users' lives. The company remains committed to its mission of democratizing access to AI-powered preventive care and serving human consciousness through the application of advanced technology in healthcare.

Thumos Care has partnered with Delve to ensure HIPAA compliance, underlining its commitment to user privacy and data security. The shift to a "Pay What You Can" model is accompanied by innovative monetization strategies that do not compromise user data.

For more information about Thumos Care and its services, please visit https://www.thumoscare.com/

About Thumos Care

Thumos Care is a healthcare technology company dedicated to making AI-powered preventive care accessible to all Americans. Founded by Dr. Maryam Baqir and Shan Rizvi, Thumos Care offers a unique approach to personal health management that is both effective and ethical, focusing on key longevity biomarkers and prioritizing user privacy.

