Thumos Care Proposes Market-Friendly Universal Basic Health

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumos Care, a leading AI-powered health optimization platform, today unveiled a proposal for the AI-Enhanced Universal Health and Prevention Act of 2024 (AIUHP Act). This legislation aims to facilitate equitable access to AI-enhanced preventive health services across the United States, leveraging existing healthcare infrastructure and private sector innovation. The proposal aligns closely with recent regulatory focus on AI competition and lifecycle management in healthcare.

Key aspects of the proposed AIUHP Act include:

Facilitation of equitable access to AI-enhanced preventive health services for all U.S. residents, building on existing health insurance coverage. Support for public-private partnerships to accelerate innovation in AI-enhanced preventive healthcare. Community implementation support to address health disparities and promote local wellness initiatives. Robust privacy and data protection measures, addressing the unique challenges posed by AI in healthcare. Formation of an AI Fairness Board to ensure equitable implementation and prevent algorithmic bias.

Shan Rizvi, co-founder of Thumos Care, stated, "Our proposed Act aligns with the recent Joint Statement by antitrust enforcers on AI competition issues. We're committed to fostering an ecosystem that promotes fair dealing, interoperability, and consumer choice - principles highlighted in the Joint Statement. By facilitating equitable access to innovative tools like Thumos Care, we can potentially save billions in healthcare costs while improving outcomes for all Americans."

The proposed Act is designed to be cost-effective, primarily facilitating the adoption of AI-enhanced health tools rather than creating new government programs. It leverages existing insurance coverage for annual health screenings, minimizing additional costs.

Dr. Maryam Baqir, co-founder of Thumos Care, emphasized the Act's alignment with recent FDA guidelines: "Our proposal incorporates key elements of the FDA's recently published AI Lifecycle Concept. We're particularly focused on robust data management, model validation, and real-world performance evaluation. This Act creates a framework for responsible AI integration in healthcare, ensuring patient safety and ethical practices."

The proposed legislation includes provisions for public-private partnerships to drive innovation and research in AI-enhanced healthcare. It also emphasizes the importance of community-based initiatives and addressing health disparities.

Addressing potential privacy concerns, Rizvi added, "We've taken note of regulators' increased focus on consumer notice and disclosures for AI technologies. Our Act includes strong provisions for transparent communication with users about AI involvement in their healthcare, aligning with emerging policy trends."

The company is currently seeking feedback from healthcare professionals, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups to refine the proposal. Thumos Care invites public discourse on this innovative approach to healthcare and welcomes input from all stakeholders.

For more information about the proposed AI-Enhanced Universal Health and Prevention Act of 2024 and Thumos Care's initiatives, please visit www.thumoscare.com/universal-basic-health .

