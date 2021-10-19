Thumper Fab to Begin Production on the Patented ATV Mighty Tite

MARSHALL, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumper Fab acquires the patented ATV/UTV Mighty Tite system and it will be produced in a state-of-the-art facility located in Marshall, Tx.

Strapping down an ATV or UTV to a trailer can sometimes get the best of anyone. Ratchet straps can break, get covered in mud, become tangled, and get lost or misplaced, plus tying down any ATV or UTV after a day in the dirt is messy and probably the last thing anyone really wants to do. Replace those straps with The Thumper Fab Mighty Tite quick-release tie-down system that will allow anyone to safely secure their ride on any trailer or in a truck bed, literally in seconds, with very minimal hassle. The Mighty Tite Tie Down System is easy and comes with all the mounting hardware to get the installation done quickly.

With a little pressure on the rear tie-down tension assembly and the included locking pin inserted, it is a solid setup that will take less than 1 minute to secure. Easy tie-down/release for quick loading and unloading by a single person. Strong powder coated all metal construction that is made in Texas. Slide-in mount installs to the trailer/truck bed easily and is removable to allow full usage of any trailer for hauling other materials.

Hear from the consumers: George G from Caledonia, WI

"The Mighty Tite tie down system is no joke the best tie down system out there! Installation was a breeze and came with quality parts. People are amazed at how fast I can have my Polaris Ranger Crew tied down to the trailer and ready to go. Keep up the good work guys!"

About Thumper Fab

Thumper Fabrication (Thumper Fab) located in Marshall, Tx. At Thumper Fab, the goal is to provide the best, advanced accessories on the market. From audio roofs to custom bumpers and roll cages all the way down to nerf rails, Thumper Fab can do it all. Thumper Fab's manufacturing process is all done under one roof. Texas Made, from the ground up, while using the best materials and latest manufacturing processes.

