Thunder Alley Will Roar Again with the LeithCars.com Race the Rock 125

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockingham Speedway will open to race fans again on Saturday, November 6th for the LeithCars.com Race the Rock 125.

Rockingham Speedway in the Sandhills region of North Carolina is a place where legends were made and those legends, in turn, made the track legendary.

Rockingham Speedway will soon roar with the thunder of stock car racing.

After nearly 38 years of hosting some of the greatest winning drivers in NASCAR history like Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Bill Elliott and Jeff Gordon, the former North Carolina Motor Speedway held its last Cup race in 2003 and its final NASCAR sanctioned race, as part of the truck series, in 2013.

Fortunately for race fans, the long absence from stock car racing at the track known as "The Rock" will finally end on Saturday, Nov. 6, as LeithCars.com Presents Race the Rock 125 featuring the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS Tour).

Rockingham's backstretch, known as "Thunder Alley," will roar to life, but this time with a slew of Late Model Stock Cars in a 100-lap feature race and 25-lap Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge. Street-legal stock cars from racing's glory years will pace the start of the race, surely conjuring up memories for long-time fans of the days when the old red and white Winston Cup logo was painted along Rockingham's pit wall.

Hoosier, a manufacturer of racing tires, developed a new tire especially made to tackle the weathered Rockingham surface, which enables the CARS Tour to bring its show to town.

"Rockingham Speedway is such a storied, hallowed track," said Mark Arsen with LeithCars.com. "When you walk through the garages or climb up the steep 25-degree banking in the turns, you can definitely hear the echoes of NASCAR history."

Tickets are on sale now at www.racetherock.com.

For further information, contact Mark Arsen at 919-832-3232 / [email protected].

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for four years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com .

