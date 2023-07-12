Thunder Announces Generative AI Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a leading Salesforce consulting partner, today announces the addition of a strategic Generative AI practice to their various Salesforce offerings including Service, Sales, Marketing and Revenue Clouds.

Thunder's Generative AI practice is made up of Artificial Intelligence and Activation experts that help companies turn customer data into business insights with Generative AI solutions like Salesforce AI Cloud and ChatGPT. The team provides a number of services for initial and ongoing enablement, adoption, as well as learning programs.

"If you haven't jumped onto the Generative AI bandwagon yet, you're missing out," says AI Practice Lead Adam Secada. "The value of Generative AI extends to companies' customers, employees and leadership. It's a powerful data-driven tool that can help improve experience, productivity, forecasting and more. The Thunder team has the expertise to take businesses to the next level leveraging Generative AI."

The Generative AI practice is part of Thunder's continued expansion into key areas of cloud innovation and customer experience. Current solutions include Assessment, Application Development, Automation, Bots, Integration, Activation and Training, plus Managed Services.

"We're thrilled to have a dedicated Generative AI practice," adds Carter Wigell, Thunder CEO. "At Thunder, we pride ourselves on being innovators who stay ahead of the game. Not only do we help our customers innovate with Generative AI - we use it ourselves. We're already utilizing an internal ChatGPT instance we built, lovingly named Zapp."

To celebrate, Thunder is now offering a QuickStart package to help lay the foundation for a successful launch of a Generative AI tool by providing accelerated guidance on setup and recommending a high-level approach for initial and ongoing enablement and adoption, as well as learning programs. Learn more at thundersf.com/generative_ai/.

Thunder is a pureplay Salesforce platform partner, proudly backed twice by Salesforce Ventures. Built by seasoned Salesforce professionals, they help businesses overcome their digital challenges and transform themselves into thriving organizations that produce results for both customer needs and company goals. Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and change management - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company has a mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever. Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at thundersf.com.

Thunder, Inc

