Thunder Energies Announces Advancement in Bear Village Resort in Commerce, Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) has successfully placed under contract a prime parcel of land in the burgeoning city of Commerce, Georgia, marking the first step in this transformative project. This pivotal move not only underscores the potential of the area but also signals the beginning of a remarkable journey for Bear Village Resorts. This ambitious venture is made possible through strategic alliances, setting a new benchmark for luxury, leisure and adventure in the southeastern region.

The resort will provide an array of extreme adventure sports for thrill seekers and the young at heart and will feature the following:

Indoor and Outdoor Water Parks

Adventure Park

Family Entertainment Center

Indoor and Outdoor Racing Tracks

Aquarium

Themed Hotel with 250 rooms

Conference Center

250 Residential Townhomes

250 Timeshares

Restaurants and Retail

And other one-of-a-kind amenities

In an unprecedented collaboration, Bear Village Resorts is proud to announce its strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels, a global leader in the hospitality industry. This partnership is poised to bring unparalleled hospitality experiences to guests, combining the serene beauty of Commerce, Georgia, with the world-renowned service and luxury of Wyndham Hotels.

Further bolstering this venture, Bear Village Resorts has joined forces with Greengate—an EB-5 international funding firm—and Skyline Engineering, both of which are Atlanta-based development specialists. Their collective expertise in international funding and engineering is set to ensure the seamless realization of the Bear Village Resorts project, from conception to completion.

The Bear Village Resorts in Commerce, Georgia, is envisioned as a haven of relaxation and adventure, offering a unique blend of leisure, entertainment, and hospitality services. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Georgia's landscapes, the resort will feature state-of-the-art amenities, luxurious accommodations, and a variety of recreational activities, catering to both domestic and international travelers.

"We are excited to embark on this journey and bring Bear Village Resorts to Commerce, Georgia," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Thunder Energies. "Our strategic partnerships with Wyndham Hotels, Greengate, and Skyline Engineering not only reinforce our commitment to excellence but also allow us to create a destination that will attract visitors from around the globe. This project is a testament to our vision of delivering exceptional experiences and creating lasting memories for our guests."

Bear Village Resorts is dedicated to eco-friendly, sustainable development and community engagement, ensuring that the new resort will not only enhance the local economy but also contribute positively to the Commerce community.

Stay tuned for further announcements as we make progress on this exciting development. For more information, please visit www.bearvillageresorts.com.

About Thunder Energies Corporation:

Thunder Energies Corporation is a real estate development company that prides itself on identifying and capitalizing on unique and lucrative opportunities in various diversified sectors. With a strategic focus on innovation and value creation, Thunder Energies is committed to delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value.

