Thunder Energies Corp. Announces Dividend Distribution To Existing Shareholders Through Webstar Technology Group, Inc.

"Thunder Energies Corp. Announces A One-For-One Dividend Distribution to Existing Shareholders On September 13, 2024"

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCBB: TNRG) is pleased to announce a special dividend distribution to all existing shareholders of record as of 5:00 PM EST on September 13, 2024. Shareholders will receive shares on a one-for-one (1:1) basis in Webstar Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WBSR) moving forward, enhancing their investment and providing increased liquidity in the open market.

This strategic initiative reflects Thunder Energies Corp.'s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and ensuring greater market flexibility for their investors. The distribution of shares is aimed at facilitating more active trading, thereby improving accessibility and investment opportunities within the market.

Thunder Energies Corp. continues to strive for excellence in its operations and corporate governance, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of real estate development. The company is committed to keeping its shareholders and the public informed of further developments in its journey towards greater market accessibility and shareholder satisfaction.

About Thunder Energies Corporation:

Thunder Energies Corp. is a real estate development company that prides itself on identifying and capitalizing on unique and lucrative opportunities in various diversified sectors. With a strategic focus on innovation and value creation, Thunder Energies is committed to delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value.

