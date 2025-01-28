Thunder Energies Corp. Completes its Dividend Distribution of Webstar Technology Group, Inc.'s Shares To Its Shareholders

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCBB: TNRG) today announces the successful transfer of its remaining Webstar Technology Group common shares to New York based transfer agency Vstock Transfer, LLC (www.vstocktransfer.com). These remaining Webstar Technology Group, Inc's (OTCQB: WBSR) common shares are currently being distributed by this transfer agency as a dividend distribution to all eligible Thunder Energies common shareholders who completed their share purchase prior to the previously posted September 13, 2024, market close date. Vstock Transfer has confirmed that it fully anticipates the completion of its dividend distribution on or before January 31, 2024.

Any eligible Thunder Energies shareholder who does not receive their notification of the Webstar Technology Group, Inc's common shares dividend distribution by the above-mentioned date is encouraged to contact the following email address for assistance: [email protected]. We ask that you include the following information in your confidential email:

Full name or company name the shares are held in

Current mailing address

Contact phone number

Email address

Send along with a copy of your most recent statement of TNRG common shares for reference that will enable us to address, correct and update promptly.

For more information and media inquiries, please visit www.thunderenergiescorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Thunder Energies Corp.

E: [email protected]

P: (844) 601-1956

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

P: (254) 704-2675

