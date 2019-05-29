Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Development of a Combustion Enhancement Kit

Dr. R. M. Santilli, Company Chief Scientist, states: "In the preceding release https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807804/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Corporation-TNRG-Announces-Initiation-of-Tests-on-the-Novel-HyperCombustion.html we announced the successful initiation of tests on our novel HyperCombustion of fossil fuels consisting of three stages: the first being conventional combustion; the second occurring with our proprietary equipment for the intent of burning combustible contaminants in the exhaust, such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon; and the third intended to achieve complete combustion of fossil fuels plus the activation of nuclear effects for much high energy outputs under the same fossil fuel consumption (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807804/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Corporation-TNRG-Announces-Initiation-of-Tests-on-the-Novel-HyperCombustion.html). I am pleased to announce that, subject to the availability of the necessary funds, we have initiated the construction of a prototype Combustion Enhancement Kit for the second stage of our HyperCombustion, consisting of a kit applicable to commercially available, four cylinder,, electric generators and comprising the following proprietary components: illustrated in the figure: a specially designed DC power unit with a variac to select the desired power; four capacitors and related electronics; and four high temperature spark plugs; plus an exhaust analyzer available on request."