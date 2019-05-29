Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Development of a Combustion Enhancement Kit
May 29, 2019, 06:58 ET
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG), announced today the development of a novel Combustion Enhancement Kit to decrease the contaminants in the combustion of fossil fuels in available piston engines and improve their energy output (http://thunder-energies.com/combustion.php).
Dr. R. M. Santilli, Company Chief Scientist, states: "In the preceding release https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807804/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Corporation-TNRG-Announces-Initiation-of-Tests-on-the-Novel-HyperCombustion.html we announced the successful initiation of tests on our novel HyperCombustion of fossil fuels consisting of three stages: the first being conventional combustion; the second occurring with our proprietary equipment for the intent of burning combustible contaminants in the exhaust, such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon; and the third intended to achieve complete combustion of fossil fuels plus the activation of nuclear effects for much high energy outputs under the same fossil fuel consumption (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807804/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Corporation-TNRG-Announces-Initiation-of-Tests-on-the-Novel-HyperCombustion.html). I am pleased to announce that, subject to the availability of the necessary funds, we have initiated the construction of a prototype Combustion Enhancement Kit for the second stage of our HyperCombustion, consisting of a kit applicable to commercially available, four cylinder,, electric generators and comprising the following proprietary components: illustrated in the figure: a specially designed DC power unit with a variac to select the desired power; four capacitors and related electronics; and four high temperature spark plugs; plus an exhaust analyzer available on request."
"The application of the kit to the engine requires: the replacement of the spark plugs; the connection of the power unit to the battery; and the setting of the variac at minimal values. The decrease of combustible contaminants in the exhaust should be visible to the naked eye subject to proper adjustment of the variac, or it can be measured via exhaust analyzers, while there should be a distinct increase of the produced electric energy under the same fossil fuel consumption. Subject to the availability of funds, our Company contemplates the construction of prototypes for other types of electric generators and, subject to the availability of bigger funds, our Company contemplates the construction of prototypes for use in commercially available cars."
