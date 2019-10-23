Thunder Energies' (OTCQB: TNRG) Directional Neutron Source Receives an Independent Review

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (a publicly traded company at the OTCQB with stock symbol TNRG) announced today that a detailed description of its Directional Neutron Source, a World-Class Innovation invented and developed by Dr. R. M. Santilli, CEO, is available at: http://chicagopixels.net/hadronic-physics/why-thunder-energies-directional-neutron-source-is-a-world-class-innovation/.

Thunder Energies' Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf) synthesizes neutrons from hydrogen with controlled direction, energy and flux. Unlike other neutron sources, Thunder Energies' Directional Neutron Source does not need massive and complex particle accelerators, radioactive materials, or harmful nuclear reactions.

The Directional Neutron Source is applicable in security maintenance, medical and engineering imaging and the mining industry. It has been sold in the past to nuclear laboratories and it is ready for sale to academic, corporate and military nuclear facilities. Fields of application include engineering, medicine, nuclear weapons, petroleum exploration, biology, chemistry and nuclear power.

Dr. Santilli states: "The independent description explains in detail why our Directional Neutron Source, subject to industry targeted development, is superior to any other neutron source in the market. The description also explains how our neutron source can be used at an airport to prevent the smuggling of nuclear material, to detect precious metals in mining operations, and to detect defective large welds in civilian and military ships. The description finally outlines the use of our neutron source to conduct basically new, 'out of the box' research in new clean energies."

Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCQB: TNRG): Thunder Energies is focused, on the manufacturing, sale and service of three new cutting edge technologies: the new Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the new hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas; and the new HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics Division, Scanning Division, Combustion Division. Visit www.thunder-energies.com for more information. Thunder Energies Corporation solely manufactures in the U.S.A. "Gas Ionization Equipment" under the verification of U. S. Federal Regulations. The equipment is then shipped to associated nuclear physics laboratories in Europe where it is upgraded to Directional Neutron Sources under the verification of European Regulations.

