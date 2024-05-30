Thunder Energies to Transfer Assets and Shareholders to an OTCQB Company

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies (OTC: TNRG), a leading player in commercial real estate development sector, announces a strategic agreement for the management teams' acquisition of control shares in a fully reporting OTCQB company which will allow for significant change in the company. This transformative step not only promises enhanced opportunities for growth but also ensures that existing Thunder Energies shareholders can transition their holdings into the open market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thunder Energies shareholders will be granted shares on a one-to-one basis following the completion of the transaction anticipated for early June 2024. Moreover, as part of the strategic realignment, Thunder Energies will continue its efforts to qualify as an investment company.

The company, to be domiciled in the state of Georgia, is poised to capitalize on synergies and unlock new avenues for expansion. This strategic alignment underscores the commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in Thunder Energies' journey," commented Ricardo Haynes, CEO at Thunder Energies. "This strategic agreement not only positions us for accelerated growth but also reinforces our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence."

Following the completion of the agreement, Thunder Energies will release further instructions to shareholders to facilitate a smooth transition into the new company. These instructions will ensure a seamless process and uphold transparency throughout the transition period.

About Thunder Energies Corporation:

Thunder Energies Corporation is a real estate development company that prides itself on identifying and capitalizing on unique and lucrative opportunities in various diversified sectors. With a strategic focus on innovation and value creation, Thunder Energies is committed to delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value.

For more information and media inquiries, please visit www.thunderenergiescorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Thunder Energies Corp

E: [email protected]

P: (844) 601-1956

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

P: (254) 704-2675

