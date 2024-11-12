Thunder Recognized in Salesforce 2024 Partner Innovation Awards

Thunder Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Consulting for the Slack category for their engagement with Crestron Electronics.

Thunder announced that it has helped Crestron Electronics transform its business by solving cases faster and reducing support operating costs by leveraging case swarming with Service Cloud and Slack. Crestron came to Thunder with a desire to leverage Service Cloud and Slack to drive proactive service, increase knowledge creation and improve collaboration between service and product teams. Slack swarming enables Crestron to reduce agent ramp-up time, find expert answers, and source Knowledge Based articles for future deflection.

"We believe that leveraging Service Cloud and Slack to drive proactive service, increase knowledge creation and collaboration between service and product teams significantly contributes to maximizing support efficiency and increased agent and customer satisfaction," said Yaron Wilf , VP, Service Cloud Practice at Thunder. "We look forward to helping more customers find success with Salesforce!"

"We interviewed with several credentialed partners. The decision to go with Thunder was made mostly off of a feeling that Thunder would be a true partner throughout the process. And from kick-off until closure of the project, Thunder demonstrated the kind of partnership that we were looking for. I would absolutely recommend Thunder for activating any Salesforce initiative or project," says Cory Stene, Director, Technical Support at Crestron Electronics.

"The Salesforce 2024 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as Thunder that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM," said Steve Corfield , Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences."

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as Thunder, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 11.6 million new jobs and $2 trillion in new business revenue by 2028. According to the study, Salesforce's AI-powered solutions are expanding the bounds of economic opportunity. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data and CRM.

The twelfth annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers and ISV partners. For a full list of this year's Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here .

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by early employees at Salesforce and seasoned Salesforce professionals, Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and activation - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company's mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever.

Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at www.thundersf.com.

ABOUT CRESTRON

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com .

