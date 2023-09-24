Thunder Shield Security Unveils Custos, A Revolutionary Cybersecurity Solution

TS Security

24 Sep, 2023

TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Shield Security (TSS), a Taiwanese information security service provider, today announced Custos, its next-generation scanning platform equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively combat cyber threats and safeguard organisations.

Custos streamlines cybersecurity with a comprehensive toolkit, including a URL fuzzer, website, network, TCP, UDP, SSL, WordPress and Drupal scanners, and Custos Strike, TSS's proprietary automatic penetration testing tool. This unified platform is tailored for effortless implementation, catering to businesses of all sizes with diverse cybersecurity requirements.

1)    Comprehensive Cybersecurity Platform: Custos presents a unified cybersecurity approach where Custos Strike, TSS's automatic penetration testing tool, is a critical component among various scanning tools. The platform seamlessly integrates functions like URL fuzzing and website vulnerability scanning (for websites, networks, TCP, UDP, SSL, WordPress, and Drupal) into a single solution, streamlining workflows for penetration testers and organisations.

2)    Advanced Attack Graphs with AI Machine Learning Capabilities: Custos Strike goes beyond by generating attack graphs and utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to detect potential patterns that signify new, previously undiscovered, or zero-day vulnerabilities. It also uncovers fresh attack vectors and conducts simulated attacks, precisely identifying critical vulnerabilities that demand immediate attention.

3)    Enhanced Efficiency and Accuracy: Custos empowers ethical hackers and organisations to comprehensively identify vulnerabilities, elevate security stances, optimise resource allocation, and fulfil compliance requirements. It streamlines penetration testing, reducing the time required from days to a single day or less.

4)    Reducing False Alarms with Machine Learning: At Custos' core, machine learning fine-tunes threat detection by significantly reducing false alarms, ensuring a laser focus on genuine security risks.

Custos is poised to emerge as an indispensable component of every organisation's IT security strategy in the dynamic landscape of cyber threats. The platform is scheduled for release by the end of 2023, with positive early feedback from beta testers, including web development company Perfect Co. Ltd., highlighting its potential as a transformative cybersecurity tool.

TSS welcomes collaboration and investment from European Union partners to bolster its upcoming growth phases through capital infusion or pertinent expertise. Particularly, TSS seeks partnerships with companies holding cybersecurity credentials (such as OSCP or CEH certifications) or connections to technology-savvy firms.

Leo Lu, CEO of TSS, remarked, "Our relentless pursuit of innovation at TSS has led us to develop Custos. We are confident that it has the potential to disrupt the cybersecurity industry, making online security more accessible and effective for businesses and individuals. With Custos, we are not just protecting data; we are safeguarding the future of digital trust."

TSS remains dedicated to seamlessly integrating information security into everyday life, empowering clients to confront future security challenges confidently. Interested parties are encouraged to contact TSS at [email protected] for further information and collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about TSS and Custos, visit tssecurity.com.tw

For early sign-up, visit tssecurity.com.tw/en/coming-soon-03

About Thunder Shield Security

Thunder Shield Security, abbreviated as TSS, is a forward-thinking team dedicated to tackling information security challenges head-on. Founded in 2022, our team comprises top-notch professionals from diverse backgrounds, including Taiwan's IT industry, Singapore's financial sector, and global network technology experts.

At TSS, our mission is clear: to empower clients with effective information security solutions. We leverage our extensive experience and skills to build robust defence mechanisms against external security threats. Our vision is to create an unassailable protective network for our clients' information security management.

As we look to the future, TSS remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

