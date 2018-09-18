Thunder Spring Residences - The Future of Luxury Living is Here

"We can't build them fast enough," says project developer David Hutchinson, of VP Companies, Inc. "They offer a combination of quality, location, simplicity and service that really resonates with buyers."

There are several keys to TSR's success, the first being the homes themselves. Representing the finest in mountain contemporary craftsmanship and showcasing commanding views of iconic Bald Mountain, these nine residences feature the level of quality and attention to detail normally found only in the most luxurious custom home. Each residence is unique and thoughtfully designed, smart and multi-generational in concept. All have spacious, open living spaces, a two-car garage, elevator and an expansive, private outdoor entertainment area.

The second key is the simple ease of owning one – TSR's 24-hour concierge service allows you to own a dream home that someone else takes care of. Epitomizing the future of maintenance-free living, ownership at TSR is truly hassle-free. All exterior maintenance is included with ownership, and standard service includes weekly home inspections with emailed owner reports and oversight of all maintenance. They will hand-shovel your decks, decorate your holiday tree, tune your skis, and stock your fridge. Any service not included in the low association fees can be supplied upon request. All you need to do is show up and enjoy.

Last, but not least, are TSR's exceptional amenities, including a tennis membership at Zenergy Health Club and Spa, which lies adjacent. This nationally-acclaimed facility includes 55,000 square feet dedicated to your health and fitness, not to mention necessary pampering. With expansive, open mixed-use gym space, new functional-movement and cycling studios, yoga and Pilates studios, two Rebound Ace indoor tennis courts, a full-service luxury spa, and indoor and outdoor saline pools with oversized hot tub, Zenergy offers it all. TSR buyers have all this in their backyard, and automatically become members with purchase.

The final phase is currently under construction, with unique floorplans from 3500-5500 square feet and three freestanding homes. To see video and photos, visit tsresidences.com today.

