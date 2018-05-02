Thunder Valley Casino Resort is First in California to Introduce Interblock® Dealer Assisted Baccarat and Blackjack Stadium to Casino Floor

The live dealer tables are equipped with an easy-to-use dealer console and a camera that allows players to view the live game play from their play station screen and from large LCD displays above. The new Interblock® technology allows patrons to play up to four games at once, giving players more opportunities to win while providing game trends, history and results simultaneously.

"Thunder Valley is thrilled to be the first property in California to provide guests with a Dealer Assisted Baccarat and Blackjack Stadium," said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. "Since launching, the customized gaming space has been well-received by our patrons – providing new energy and excitement on our casino floor. We look forward to continuing to offer our guests the newest and most innovative technology in the gaming industry."

Thunder Valley's Dealer Assisted Baccarat and Blackjack Stadium attracts gamblers who prefer the security and comfort of their own station as well as new players who are interested in experiencing live table games while learning at their own pace.

"Interblock is proud to be partnering with Thunder Valley on this ground-breaking installation," said Interblock CEO John Connelly. "We are honored to have been given this opportunity and look forward to providing even more innovative offerings that will further enhance the player experience."

About Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Thunder Valley Casino Resort has been in the elite ranks of AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort destinations since 2011. Located 30 miles east of Sacramento, Thunder Valley Casino Resort offers 250,000 square feet of gaming space – including over 3,000 and video machines, 113 table games and a live poker room with space for 210 players.

Thunder Valley has 14 restaurants and bars, including High Steaks Steakhouse, Red Lantern and a 500-seat Buffet as well as Mingle Bar, Falls Bar, Thunder Bar and High Steaks Bar. Thunder Valley Casino Resort is also home to a luxury, 17-story hotel with 408 rooms, including 46 suites and an expansive outdoor pool complete with private cabanas and Coconut, a poolside bar.

The Spa at Thunder Valley features a wide variety of treatments including the state-of-the art Sublime Deluxe Lift facial. Also, on property is a 3,700-space parking structure that leads guests directly into the casino and hotel. For more information on upcoming promotions, entertainment and ticket sales, or to make a reservation at Thunder Valley's AAA Four Diamond resort, visit www. thundervalleyresort.com.

The United Auburn Indian Community opened Thunder Valley in June 2003.

About Interblock®

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock's exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

Contact: Doug Elmets

(916) 329-9180

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thunder-valley-casino-resort-is-first-in-california-to-introduce-interblock-dealer-assisted-baccarat-and-blackjack-stadium-to-casino-floor-300641320.html

SOURCE Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Related Links

https://thundervalleyresort.com

