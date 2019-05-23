Thunderbird Entertainment Group - Notice of Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), a global, multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles, London, Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto, will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company's third quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a strategic overview and Barb Harwood, Chief Financial Officer, will present the financial statements.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

Q3 2019 Press Release: May 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. PST

at Q3 2019 Conference Call: May 29, 2019 at 6 a.m. PST

at Canadian Dial-In Numbers: (+1) 416 764 8609 ( Toronto ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( Vancouver )

(+1) 416 764 8609 ( ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( ) North American Toll-Free Number: (+1) 888 390 0605

(+1) 888 390 0605 Conference ID Number: 56189613

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by clicking here. The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available at www.thunderbird.tv. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (+1) 416 764 8677 or toll-free at (+1) 888 390 0541 (passcode 189613).

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and International broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Atomic Cartoons, Great Pacific Television, Thunderbird Productions and Thunderbird Releasing Limited.

Related Links

www.thunderbird.tv

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Related Links

http://thunderbird.tv/

