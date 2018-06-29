Thunderbird Show Park and StableGuard Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to One of North America's Most Prestigious Equine Competition Facilities

SEATTLE, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StableGuard and Thunderbird(Tbird) Show Park are excited to announce the installation of StableGuard's video monitoring system into the premium stabling area of Thunderbird's horse show facility located in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. This year, Tbird celebrates its 45th year in operation by bringing innovation and security to exhibitors through the StableGuard smart monitoring system. Tbird is now the first equine competition facility to offer exhibitors 24/7 live-streaming access to their horses in the stalls. Every horse stabled in Tbird's West FEI stabling will be monitored by the StableGuard system. Riders, owners, and barn managers in these stalls can access live video feed of their horses through the StableGuard mobile web app; providing them the ability to check on their horses around the clock and even do night check remotely.

Thunderbird Show Park: Langley, British Columbia StableGuard Mobile App in the West FEI Stabling at Thunderbird Show Park

Thunderbird Show Park hosts six major hunter and jumper competitions per year from May to August. Featuring CSI5* competitions to World Championship Hunter Rider weeks, Tbird attracts the most elite hunter and jumper competitors from around the world. Tbird has always had their exhibitors' best interest at heart and aims to provide the safest, highest quality, and most enjoyable experience possible. Show management is thrilled to provide StableGuard to their exhibitors. Chris Pack, COO of Tbird, "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with StableGuard and providing exhibitors with 24/7 video monitoring of the horses this summer. We think exhibitors will love the added security and peace of mind of StableGuard's system."

StableGuard was founded by CEO Alexa Anthony in 2017. Alexa and the StableGuard team have made giant strides in advancing the equine technology industry. StableGuard offers far more than its surveillance and home security camera competitors. StableGuard's specialized equine behavior software is trained specifically for horses. StableGuard's smart monitoring system will alert users to signs of horse impairment, human intruders, or drastic changes of behavior; bringing improved health and security to horses, and peace of mind to their owners.

Competitive horses are sensitive animals and valuable assets that are at risk to many health concerns when stabled at home and at a competition. StableGuard is excited to expand their presence to competition facilities. And Alexa Anthony is thrilled to be working with Thunderbird. "We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with Tbird as StableGuard's trial competition facility. We will provide live-stream video through the StableGuard mobile app to all exhibitors with horses stabled in the West FEI barn during Tbird's 2018 show season," says Anthony.

StableGuard will be ready for exhibitors to use this August. To learn more about StableGuard and Thunderbird Show Park, visit www.mystableguard.com and www.tbird.ca.

