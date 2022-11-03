Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury Audiobook Available November 25 from Anderson Entertainment

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury, the fifth release in Anderson Entertainment's Thunderbirds audio series, and the second in the company's TV Century 21 comic adaptation full-cast audio releases, will be available for pre-order on November 4 in advance of a November 25 release. Adapted from Thunderbirds comic strips in classic annuals, Fire and Fury features two fantastic adventures brought to life as full-cast audio dramas available as collector edition CDs as well as digital downloads.

First up is Thunderbirds: The Space Mirror (by Alan Fennell, adapted by Iain Meadows). In it, a freak solar event boils the Antarctic Ocean, threatening the lives of sailors on a supply run, and Gordon and Virgil Tracy are called to action. Meanwhile, a sinister satellite orbits the Earth, preparing to strike a precise target. Once again, International Rescue are called, but things don't go to plan. With John Tracy missing from Thunderbird 5 and Alan Tracy under attack in Thunderbird 3, the International Rescue team faces one of its most deadly adversaries as it come up against the power of Soltan's Space Mirror…

The adrenaline keeps pumping with Thunderbirds: Blazing Danger (by Alan Fennell, adapted by Nicholas Briggs). In it, Lady Penelope and her faithful butler Parker make their latest visit to Tracy Island, and are keen to experience a rescue mission. Reluctantly, Jeff Tracy agrees to them taking a test flight in Thunderbird 2. But fiery events in Canada overtake them, and International Rescue's British agents find themselves flung into a full-blown danger zone, packed with peril and treachery.

"It's been a big thrill for us to expand the world of Thunderbirds, which Dad set in motion way back in 1965," said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and managing director of Anderson Entertainment. "Fans across the globe are full of praise for the new releases, which is incredibly gratifying – and richly deserved by the team. The world of Thunderbirds continues to grow!"

Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury's stellar voice cast includes Jon Culshaw as Jeff Tracy and Parker; Wayne Forester as Virgil Tracy and Brains; Genevieve Gaunt as Lady Penelope; Joe Jameson as Alan Tracy and Gordon Tracy; and Justin T Lee as Scott Tracy, John Tracy, The Hood, and Kyrano. Samuel Clemens directed Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury, with Andrew Clements producing, and Jamie Anderson and Nicholas Briggs as executive producers.

Anderson Entertainment will release Thunderbirds: Fire and Fury on November 25, 2022, priced at US $20.00 / CAN $29.00 / UK £16.99, with preorders starting on November 4. It will also be available as a digital download from Big Finish.

