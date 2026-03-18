ThunderCat Technology Named To The Prestigious CRN Tech Elite 250 For 2026

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ThunderCat on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their customers' success.

"Value Added Resellers play a critical, sometimes under-appreciated, role in the ecosystem. They are independent and objective third-party advisors helping customers find the right solution given their architecture, needs, timing and of course budget. In order to give that expert advice, they need proven and tested certifications across the stack. Not just storage or cyber or servers. That is what makes Tech Elite 250 so important. Only those who have proven expertise across multiple disciplines including AI and cloud qualify. We are honored and proud to be on this list," said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein.

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well‑earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at crn.com/techelite250 beginning March 16.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, AI and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, Howard University, and TriWest. www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ThunderCat Technology