Thundercomm Introduces E-cockpit Solution 4.0 at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading Internet-of-Things (IoT) products and solutions provider, today introduced the company's E-cockpit Solution 4.0. Built on a 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and with BlackBerry's QNX® Hypervisor 2.1 technology running QNX 7.0 and Android P operating system, the new E-cockpit Solution 4.0 will be demonstrated at Qualcomm Technologies' automotive booth, located at LVCC North Hall, booth #5606 , during the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The E-cockpit Solution 4.0 reflects the full-stack cockpit built-in capability of Thundercomm, employing QNX Hypervisor 2.1 virtualization technology to achieve multiscreen and multisystem architecture in a single chip platform. The E-cockpit Solution adopts Rightware Kanzi's tool chain, including Kanzi Studio developer platform, Kanzi Map 3D navigation plug-in, Kanzi Connect technology, to accomplish interactive interface, and creates a custom 3D map and cross-screen interconnection system.

"With the rapid development of 5G networks, artificial intelligence and automobile telematics, next generation vehicles will be far more intelligent than ever before," said Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm. "With the automobile cockpits rapidly transforming into fully digital cockpits, the E-cockpit provides the loaded features with greater integration along with critical and highly useful benefits. Our technologies provide the leading intelligent cockpit solutions for cars and provide rich and advanced intelligent driving experiences for both drivers and passengers."

"The beauty of Thundercomm's E-cockpit is that it maximizes advanced telematics and infotainment technology that helps automakers deliver upon promises to both drivers and passengers, all made possible by our Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform," said Shyam Krishnamurthy, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. "Modern automotive cockpit designs require significant processing to power multi-screen systems, and by developing its E-cockpit on a single chip, Thundercomm is able to streamline system software development with the added benefit of minimal energy use."

Thundercomm E-cockpit Solution 4.0 key features:

Deeply optimized for the 3 rd generation Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms.

generation Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms. Based on QNX Hypervisor 2.1 enables an infrastructure of single chip supporting multi- screen and multi-system.

Kanzi features advanced tool chain including Kanzi Studio and Kanzi Map for creative UI design and layout and a powerful runtime for high-performance graphics.

Single protocol in Kanzi Connect provides smooth multiscreen interactive experience of 3D Map navigation between cluster and central control screen, as well as a seamless connection of in-cabin devices as well as cloud-based devices.

Connect 6 cameras to realize vision-based functionality such as true 360° view, DMS, driving recording and face recognition in-vehicle.

MM Solutions imaging technology, embedded vision algorithm and AI engine integrated in the e-cockpit.

Thundercomm E-cockpit Solution 4.0 benefits:

Tier-one suppliers and carmakers can take advantage of a ready software platform to reduce efforts in developing and deploying cutting-edge cockpit products.

A flexible framework allows tier-one suppliers and carmakers to greatly reuse assets to extend a product family.

Early UI/UE simulation and validation with Kanzi Studio can separate the design work from development and cut more than 50% UI/UE development time.

An integrated AI engine, face recognition algorithm and on-the-fly changing user interface adjusted by drivers' attributes and habits can bring extremely personalized and emotionalized environment awareness and driver-centric driving experience.

Thundercomm E-cockpit Solution has been mass-produced in Lixiang ONE, launched by Lixiang Automotive, formerly known as CHJ. The smart cockpit, which is built in Lixiang ONE, is based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 automotive platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

# # #

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm® Mobile and Automotive platforms. Through its capability in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, a broad software and on-device AI technology portfolio gaining from ThunderSoft, featuring advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platform technology, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to worldwide customers aiming to build high-quality of next generation products and shorten the time-to-market. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com.

Thundercomm is a registered trademark of Thundercomm Technology Co., Ltd. in China and other countries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Mobile and Automotive platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

QNX is a registered trademark of BlackBerry Limited.

Kanzi, Kanzi Connect and Rightware are trademarks of Rightware, Inc. registered in Finland and other countries. Rightware is a ThunderSoft company.

SOURCE Thundercomm

Related Links

http://www.thundercomm.com

