Thundercomm Launches 5G Development Kit - TurboX T55 DK

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, announces the latest 5G development kit - Thundercomm TurboX™ T55 DK based on its Thundercomm TurboX™ T55 5G SOM, which is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System. It perfectly meets the requirements of 5G connectivity testing, application development and acceleration of 5G prototype design. TurboX T55 DK is compatible with the applications in different areas include wireless access, mobile hotspot, AR/VR, and smart cameras.

TurboX T55 DK supports two different 5G modules: T55 (LGA, sub-6 GHz only), and T55Pro (M.2, sub-6GHz and mmWave). It also supports various connections with the Host AP including: Wi-Fi 6 (by QCA6391), 1GbE port, USB 3.1Type-C. The development kit runs on Linux and contains various interfaces which can connect with Windows, Android or Ubuntu Operation System.



TurboX T55 DK is now available at Thundercomm Official Website. For more information, please visit https://www.thundercomm.com/app_en/product/1593506006365532?index=0&categoryId=category0&tabIndex=1

About Thundercomm



Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies mobile and automotive platforms. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, a broad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

Thundercomm is a registered trademark of Thundercomm Technology Co., Ltd. in China and other countries.

SOURCE Thundercomm

