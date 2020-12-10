Thundercomm launches unparalleled edge computing product TurboX EB5 Edge AI Box

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, unleashed a new era of edge computing with the launch of TurboX EB5 Edge AI Box. Featuring outstanding capabilities in AI computing and video decoding, TurboX EB5 is the first ever edge computing box that can support both Linux and Android operating system as well as 5G connection.

TurboX EB5, based on powerful Qualcomm IoT System-on-Chip (SoC), can deliver 15 TOPS AI performance and up to 24 channels FHD video processing capability. With built-in Intelligent Edge operating system TurboX Edge OS, TurboX EB5 offers a convenient and secured way to connect devices and process the data stream at the edge. It has multiple functions including device-edge-cloud synergy, remote deployment of AI models and applications, FOTA and DM.



With the growth of connected devices, the need in real-time data stream transmitting and processing is increasing. TurboX EB5 is created to complement the cloud computing closer to the devices, where the data is produced. It integrates multiple IoT communication protocols such as Modbus, BACnet, CAN, MQTT, zigbee and supports mainstream cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, all of which make the simplified edge intelligence possible and accelerate the industrial digital transformation. Its industrial grade quality with fanless design and plentiful interfaces make it fit well in complex environments like building, healthcare, retail, factory and traffic.

Hiro Cai, Chief Executive Officer of Thundercomm says: "The applications of the IoT should adapt to various scenarios of different industries so as to improve the users' efficiency effectively. We look forward to providing more supports to our clients throughout their intelligent transformation process with our TurboX EB5, and setting the powerful performance, flexible deployment, open platform of TurboX EB5 as a benchmark for basic products in intelligent industry, thus to broaden the access towards edge intelligence for all industries."

Ning Zhang, Chief Consultant of Data Value-Added of Bijoux Healthcare (Beijing) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. says: "TurboX EB5 was deployed in our remote group consultation of pregnant women project. It solved the problem in real-time transmitting and storage of ultrasound images. We are impressed especially by the high AI performance and scalability, compact design, stable performance, and low power consumption of TurboX EB5, which is highly praised by doctors as well as experts during the usage. Hope Thundercomm will launch more excellent products to accelerate the intelligent transformation of healthcare industry."

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

