Thundercomm Unveils Commercial-Ready 5G Offerings at Qualcomm 5G Summit

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, has announced its commercial-ready 5G offerings at the Qualcomm 5G Summit. The 5G offerings include the following items:

Thundercomm TurboX™ T55 System-on-Module (SoM)

T55-based 5G version of TurboX AI Kit

5G solutions for location tracking and XR

TurboX T55 SoM achieves a comprehensive upgrade

The TurboX T55 SoM is based on the 2nd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System. Designed in both LGA and M.2 form factors, the T55 SoM supports the 5G NR sub-6GHz spectrum bands and virtually any available sub-6 GHz spectrum band, mode or combination. It also supports LTE FDD and TDD connectivity and has embedded GNSS capability. Applicable to 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of operation, the T55 is capable of creating a unified experience for customers to build new 5G applications across a range of new verticals.

TurboX T55 SoM marks a great improvement in performance, efficiency, and low latency. The new enhanced T55 SoM promises hyper-fast connection between field devices and the 5G network, enabling a significant evolution of IoT applications and services.

5G version of TurboX AI Kit unlocks the possibility of 5G appliances

The Thundercomm TurboX AI Kit, powered by the Qualcomm® SDA845 processor, is a high-performance embedded development device, supporting on-device AI application development. This year, we are introducing a 5G version of our AI Kit utilizing both the Qualcomm SDA845 processor and the T55 SoM. The 5G AI Kit can realize low-latency, high-speed and low power-consumption performance for next-generation IoT applications while supporting on-device AI development.

It provides a powerful, easy-to-develop and quick-to-deploy integrated hardware and software AI development platform for enterprises and developers to create proof of concepts and develop 5G applications, such as fast-response multiplayer games, immersive 360-degree video, and industrial edge servers. AI technologies, along with 5G networks, will extend the benefits and innovation promised by the 5G era.

Commercial-ready 5G solutions lead innovations across industries

To reap the benefits of 5G, enterprises need more than hardware support. They need proven, practical and secure solutions that speed adoption and integration, enable global expansion, and are based on dependable industry products.

As a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, Thundercomm applies its strong R&D background and expertise with Qualcomm Technologies' platforms to provide comprehensive product deliverables. In addition to a 5G Enabled SOM, Thundercomm can provide variant 5G products and solutions such as routers, CPE, and XR, as well as end-to-end customized solutions which include AI algorithms, middleware, OS development, enhancement and optimization for the standard SOM or customized board.

"Thundercomm is devoted to providing cutting-edge technologies and solutions in IoT. With the evolution of 5G networks, Thundercomm, with these 5G offerings, is a trusted partner for our customers to help them seize new 5G opportunities and develop more intelligent and connected IoT applications in the field of autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, robots, and more," said Hiro Cai, Thundercomm CEO.

"5G will position the IoT to realize its promise of massive scale, ultra-low latency, and ultra-high reliability in communications between devices of all sorts," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are very excited to see Thundercomm offer these 5G offerings for the IoT to build off of our foundational compute & connectivity technologies and kickstart this promising area."

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Mobile and Automotive platforms. Through its capability in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, a broad software and on-device AI technology portfolio gaining from ThunderSoft, featuring advanced Snapdragon mobile platform technology, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to worldwide customers aiming to build high-quality of next generation products and shorten the time-to-market. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm SDA845 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

