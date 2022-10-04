ThunderCore Signs a Strategic Partnership with NFTmall to Bring Digital Art to Life!

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderCore is very excited to officially announce it's strategic partnership with the world's first non-fungible token ( NFT ) auction house, NFTmall . NFTmall has been quietly at work building a comprehensive platform for the NFT community that will offer amazing functionalities like NFT materialization – meaning the ability to redeem your digital assets as physical collectibles.

ThunderCore and NFT Mall

ThunderCore is a high-performance, EVM-compatible blockchain that offers sub-second confirmation times and gas fees at a fraction of a cent – in addition to world-class security and scalability. ThunderCore host a growing ecosystem that encompasses every aspect of the blockchain world, making it an ideal home for almost any project.

Together with NFTmall , ThunderCore plan to strive towards a future where NFTs are woven into the fabric of society and holding digital collectibles becomes as natural as keeping cards in user wallet.

What is NFTmall

NFTmall - Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce

NFTmall is a multichain marketplace and NFT infrastructure provider that supports several other major blockchains in addition to ThunderCore, such as BSC, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon. NFTmall aims to integrate the wider blockchain universe under its platform, where NFTs can be bought, sold, and traded in a one-stop shop with a robust API that manages all the interoperability and cross-chain traffic.

However, the platform is more than an average NFT marketplace. NFTmall currently supports "Zero coding knowledge required ERC 1155 & 721 NFT Collections minting ! working on a feature that will allow for the mass physical redemption of NFTs , an idea so groundbreaking it's hard for NFT to even get our heads around it. Soon, on the platform, anyone who holds an NFT will be able to have its image printed on a wide array of merchandise that they can wear or keep in their living room.

Taking it a step further, the NFTmall team is developing another feature that will allow you to preview these physical objects in augmented reality form. Just fire up the cell phone app and point the camera at the wall where you plan to hang the picture frame, and users will be able to see in AR what it will look like in their apartment.

The platform has its native token, GEM , which users can earn through staking and liquidity mining, and it can also help users to increase the rankings and visibility of their NFTs. Meanwhile, if GEM is used as a payment option, Zero platform fees are available to NFT traders!

NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Instagram | LinkedIn

Navigating NFTmall on TT Wallet

NFTmall is an NFT marketplace on the ThunderCore blockchain, which allows users to buy, sell, and even list their own NFTs for sale!

NFTmall Introduces "Zero Code" ERC1155 & 721 NFT Collections Minting

NFTmall takes another step in revolutionalising the blockchain space together with easing the use of NFT technology to the everyday end user. On the 30th of September, NFTmall introduced ERC-721 & ERC-1155 NFTs Custom Collections Minting with Zero Coding Knowledge Required.

Currently, NFTmall operates on 4 smart-contracts chains simultaneously, which include ThunderCore, Evmos, BSC and BitTorrent. Soon to integrate on ETH, Polygon & Avalanche.

Let's unfold what is all about

At NFTmall , we believe in creativity, innovation & process simplification. Following this motto we have been building since 2020 & constantly improving and scaling the platform. Ensuring the best user experience & innovation has always been our priority for our lovely users. NFT will be going to build more features and scale on any market conditions. NFT is here for the long run.~ MD Rakib Ahamed (CEO & Founder)

ERC-1155 NFTs: What are they and How to Mint them

To wrap things up, ERC-1155 is a token standard that uses a single smart contract to represent multiple tokens at once.

This is similar to how ERC721 does things, but in that standard, a token id has no concept of balance. Each token is non-fungible and exists or doesn't.

The ERC721 balance of function refers to how many different tokens an account has, not how many of each. On the other hand, ERC1155 accounts have a distinct balance for each token id, and non-fungible tokens are implemented by simply minting a single one.

This approach leads to massive gas savings for projects that require multiple tokens. Instead of deploying a new contract for each token type, a single ERC1155 token contract can hold the entire system state, reducing deployment costs and complexity.

It means one can create multiple numbers of NFTs in a single transaction

Traditionally to mint, an ERC1155 NFT collection required coding knowledge. NFTmall simplified this process and made collection minting available to anyone in a few clicks!

✨ This Mint type is extremely useful for gaming projects that chose to use NFTmall to mint their project NFT assets, and for users or crypto projects trying to mint/sell multiple NFT assets of the same content quickly.

🌟 Project Owner, apply now to get other custom-made configurations for NFTs on NFTmall.io — https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftnkqienesYqeT_fKQ9ns8Syiw2-9n7wlqUPXrvTbD638Uxw/viewform

Check out the step-by-step video walkthrough on ERC-1155 NFT minting on NFTmall: https://youtu.be/-_7rbyBkQUU

ERC-721/1155 Custom Collections Zero Code Minting

Now, users can create their own custom-made NFT collections in seconds using the NFTmall interface. After creating a collection using NFTmall , users can mint ERC-721/ERC-1155 NFTs and add them to this collection, and be proud owner of the NFT collection.

Project owners are also welcome to use this feature to easily mint their unique NFT assets that are used in the crypto project/game.

Check out the step-by-step video walkthrough on Collection minting on NFTmall: https://youtu.be/ManTbJ1f7J0

NFTmall Creator Accelerator Program

To help the NFTmall ecosystem flourish, NFT joined up with ThunderCore to start the Creator Accelerator Program. The effort provides grants for artists and projects looking to get off the ground in the new marketplace. Using the criteria of artistic quality, uniqueness, and social media exposure, a total of 10 projects are being given $500 each paid in GEM. The application deadline for the grant has been extended to 2022/11/05. Click here for more details on how to apply.

What projects are happening on NFTmall

Already exciting projects are beginning to take off in the new marketplace. Here's a list of some of the key efforts being made by creators.

TT Farm Metaverse Collection

NFT type: Ticket-style collection

The TT Farm Metaverse Collection is composed of 1,500 unique NFTs put out by TT Farm . Beyond being pretty pictures, these NFTs will serve as tickets to TT Farm's upcoming metaverse.





Ticket-style collection The is composed of 1,500 unique NFTs put out by . Beyond being pretty pictures, these NFTs will serve as tickets to TT Farm's upcoming metaverse. DragonCats

NFT type: PFP-style collection

DragonCats is a fantasy series about mixing dragons with cats and keeping the latter's power but the former's laziness. There are only 50 for sale, and they were only on sale for 30 days. And the price is fixed at 500 TT.





PFP-style collection is a fantasy series about mixing dragons with cats and keeping the latter's power but the former's laziness. There are only 50 for sale, and they were only on sale for 30 days. And the price is fixed at 500 TT. ThunderCoreKing

NFT type: PFP-style collection

ThunderCoreKing is a collection of 10,000 ape-ish NFTs with a metaverse and gallery coming soon.

Chat Thunder

NFT type: PFP-style collection

Chat Thunder is a news forum and social community built on ThunderCore . With their own profile-photo style NFT collection.

TheWolverinePack

NFT type: PFP-style collection

The Wolverine Pack is a collection of 5,000 unique wolverines on ThunderCore . They are specifically designed for TT OGs !

Firework Club

NFT type: Meme-style collection

Firework Club is a collection designed to remind the joy of fireworks. These colourful NFTs will make one feel like it's their favourite holiday.

WomButt

NFT type: Meme-style collection

distinctive collection of 100 WomButts clad in their finest undergarments.

NFTmall blog

Contact:

MD Rakib Ahamed

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913817/ThunderCore_and_NFT_Mall.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707368/NFTmall_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ThunderCore