Thunderly Expands Its Portfolio with Beauty and Wellness Powerhouse WellBiz Brands

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderly , a full-service franchise marketing agency, has added WellBiz Brands to its growing client roster. A leading franchisor and platform company, WellBiz Brands oversees a portfolio of category-leading beauty and wellness concepts, including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®. With more than 750 locations nationwide, WellBiz Brands empowers entrepreneurs to deliver exceptional self-care experiences in communities across the country.

Thunderly's integrated communications program, which includes public relations, content creation and creative, will amplify WellBiz Brands' market presence, support franchise development goals, and enhance visibility across business, franchise, and industry media.

"WellBiz Brands has built an impressive portfolio of franchise concepts to meet consumers' growing demand for self-care and wellness," said Scott White, CEO of Thunderly Marketing. "According to the 2025 economic forecast from the International Franchise Association/ FRANdata, personal services is the fastest-growing sector in all of franchising. We're ready to support WellBiz Brands' continued growth through smart storytelling and strategic media engagement to drive results."

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc 5000, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify franchises and other dynamic brands and drive impact. Formerly known as BizCom Associates and Brand J, both annually ranked as a "Top Franchise Supplier" by Entrepreneur magazine, Thunderly unites decades of expertise in franchise lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more, all under one roof. More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

