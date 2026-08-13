Thunderpick World Championship 2026 Returns to Malta with $1 Million Prize Pool

Fourth edition of premier independent Counter-Strike 2 tournament will bring eight teams together for a global showdown this October

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick, the leading esports betting platform delivering fans cutting-edge tools and experiences, announces the Thunderpick World Championship Finals 2026 will be hosted at BLAST Studios Malta, set for Oct. 14 to 18. Eight of the top CS2 teams will battle for a $1 million USD prize pool, as the tournament enters its fourth edition and continues to cement its place on the competitive Counter-Strike calendar.

Thunderpick World Championship 2026

It has been almost a year since the tournament's unforgettable Grand Finals. FURIA clawed back from a 2-0 deficit to deny NAVI in a dramatic and rare reverse sweep. Now, the Thunderpick World Championship returns to a scene that rarely stands still. Rosters change, eras end, underdogs emerge, but the stakes remain the same: one week, eight teams and a chance to lift one of Counter-Strike's most coveted independent trophies.

Hosted at BLAST Studios Malta, the five-day Finals will showcase some of the world's strongest Counter-Strike talent competing on one of esports' biggest stages outside the publisher-backed circuit.

Thunderpick World Championship 2026 Finals

Dates: October 14–18, 2026

Location: BLAST Studios Malta

Teams: 8

Prize Pool: $1,000,000 USD

"The Thunderpick World Championship has always been about creating the kind of tournament we'd want to watch ourselves," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "Counter-Strike fans don't need manufactured hype, they remember incredible matches, impossible comebacks and new stars breaking through. That's what this championship has delivered over the past four years, and we're excited to see what story unfolds in Malta this October."

The 8 teams competing in the Finals will be announced in mid-September, consisting of 7 Direct VRS Invites from Global VRS ranking, and the Winner of TWC 2026 Finals - Global Qualifier.

All matches will be broadcast live on Thunderpick's Twitch httpi://twitch.tv/thunderpicktv Kick https://kick.com/thunderpick and YouTube platforms https://www.youtube.com/@thunderpickesports

About Thunderpick World Championship

Now in its fourth year, the Thunderpick World Championship is a premier independent Counter-Strike 2 tournament featuring a $1 million prize pool. Hosted in collaboration with data partner GRID, the championship brings together world-class teams to compete for one of the largest prize pools offered by a bookmaker-backed Counter-Strike event, earning its place as a marquee fixture on the global CS2 calendar.

About Thunderpick

Built by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a leading esports-first betting platform offering markets across the world's biggest competitive titles alongside live streaming, community activations and fan-first experiences. Thunderpick continues to invest in competitive gaming through original tournaments, partnerships and initiatives that help grow the global esports ecosystem.

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SOURCE Thunderpick