ThunderShirt for Humans? Announcement on Easter Sunday

DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You already may know how ThunderShirt helps millions of dogs and cats deal with stress caused by fireworks, thunder, separation anxiety, vet visits and so much more. ThunderWorks, the creators of ThunderShirt and other innovative pet products, says that it helps in over 80% of cases. With a success rate like that, many ThunderShirt customers joke that they wish there was a human-version ThunderShirt to help them cope with their own daily stressors.
ThunderWorks has recently introduced three interesting videos on the subject of human ThunderShirts.
When asked about the Easter Sunday tease, ThunderShirt inventor and CEO, Phil Blizzard, says, "All I can add is...if anyone really wants to ThunderShirt themselves, they will have the opportunity starting this Sunday."
The first is a full-length music video titled "ThunderShirt YourSelf" by the popular Americana duo Annalyse and Ryan (www.annalyseandryan.com). The video is posted at go.ThunderWorks.com/ThunderShirtYourSelf and the full song may be downloaded at go.ThunderWorks.com/ThunderShirtYourSelfSong.
The second is a video depicting what one man does during a particularly stressful newscast. Available at go.ThunderWorks.com/NightlyNews.
The third is a video montage of ThunderShirt mentions on programs like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and Dilbert. See for yourself at go.ThunderWorks.com/ThunderShirtInTheMedia.
For the Easter Sunday announcement, please visit www.thundershirt.com/human.
About ThunderWorks
Founded in 2009 in Durham, NC, ThunderWorks' mission is to bring innovative solutions for common problems encountered by pet families. The patented ThunderShirt applies a constant, gentle pressure to a dog or cat's torso creating a wonderful calming effect for most users. ThunderShirt has already helped millions of dogs and cats around the world. Other popular products include ThunderLeash, ThunderEase, ThunderSnap, and many more. The company also donates thousands of ThunderWorks products to rescue groups and shelters to help these wonderful organizations better manage their anxiety cases and find permanent homes.
Products are sold at www.ThunderWorks.com and by thousands of retail stores, veterinarians, trainers and kennels across the country.
