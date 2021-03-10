ThunderSoft and Human Horizons Announced a Joint Venture to Develop SOA Framework for Connected Vehicles

The new joint venture will be operated by ThunderSoft. It will leverage ThunderSoft's advanced operation system technologies plus Human Horizons' outstanding design concept and ee architecture to research and develop middleware that can run through different modules of connected vehicles, including chassis, VDCM (vehicle dynamic control module), BDCM (body dynamic control module), IDCM (Intelligent dynamic control module) and ADCM (autonomous dynamic control module). In addition to this, it will also provide software development tools and consulting services for automakers as well as auto parts related enterprises throughout the world. The first produced model that adopts the joint venture's SOA framework will be HiPhi X. And it will be launched in China's market in May.

"The establishment of new joint venture is a further step for ThunderSoft towards a better enabler for our industrial partners. It will also accelerate our innovation in the fields of connected roads and vehicles, autonomous driving and e-cockpit, so as to strengthen our industrial leadership," said Hongfei Zhao, Chairman and CEO of ThunderSoft. "It is another success of ThunderSoft on ecological fusion and innovation."

"The cooperation between Human Horizons and ThunderSoft will lead the on-going evolution in auto industry, reshape the industrial structure and help more partners to be superior," said Lei Ding, Chairman and CEO of Human Horizons HiPhi.

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft is a provider of operating system technologies, superior products and solutions, experts in mobile, IoT, automotive, and enterprise. Headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ: 300496). It has established strong partnerships with the world-leading technology companies, including semiconductors, components, terminal devices, software and internet providers, as well as mobile carriers, bringing the company a unique vertical integration advantage in creating high-quality intelligent devices. ThunderSoft has more than 30 R&D centers and offices in China and a global presence in Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.thundersoft.com.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

HiPhi X has defined a new breed of next-generation intelligent all-electric vehicles, and opens up boundless possibilities for transportation in the future with Human Horizons' innovative "TECHLUXE®", luxury technology experience. The innovative evolvable super SUV is positioned as a ground-breaking product that redefines the era of smart electric cars, and features world-first technologies in a host of fields from safety and design, to autonomous driving and adaptive learning.

