ThunderSoft and InfinityAR Announce a Strategic Cooperation Offering an End-to-End Reference Design for AR Glasses Vendors

AR glasses will be applied in a wide range of business applications such as manufacturing, educational and retailing.

The newly announced partnership between ThunderSoft and InfinityAR is designed to solving technical challenges, thus boosting the expansion of the AR industry. As a leading and smart platform technology provider, ThunderSoft has an outstanding accumulative experience and technological innovation in smart operating systems. Its Thundersoft TurboX®AR software and hardware solution includes a system on module, operating system, algorithm, and SDK. InfinityAR's proven technology converts AR glasses into powerful platforms of augmented content with the most accurate simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) solution, giving app developers the freedom to create unparalleled hybrid experiences.

Mr. Rock Yang, vice-president of ThunderSoft said, "The cooperation between InfinityAR and ThunderSoft holds crucial significance for the whole AR industry. The partnership provides the industry with the most advanced technical reference solution in the market; InfinityAR has developed a unique SALM technology based on off-the-shelf mobile SoC's, affordable smartphone grade cameras and motion sensors. This is critical for the participation and investment from ODMs/OEMs and content developers, and this combination is what can drive the development of the AR industry."

Mr. Motti Kushnir, CEO of InfinityAR said, "We are honored to be working with ThunderSoft, the enabler of operating systems and an expert in Internet-of-Things. Combining their abilities with our innovative and unique technology can really make a difference and impact the AR industry by helping ODMs/OEMs reduce R&D time and costs, and eventually make competitive products. We believe that by providing a one-stop solution via this partnership, we can lower the threshold of entering the industry and help more companies join the development and promotion of AR technology."

About ThunderSoft

Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300496) is a world-leading intelligent platform technology provider. Headquartered in Beijing, ThunderSoft operates 20 R&D centers and offices globally. ThunderSoft can provide global customers with convenient and efficient technical services and local support. Their global engineering team has built an in-depth understanding of operating system technology, with a focus on smartphones, smart devices, autonomous cars and intelligent vision. ThunderSoft has developed strong relationships with the world's leading technology companies including chips, components, terminals, software and Internet vendors and mobile carriers in the smart device industry, giving the company a unique vertical integration advantage.

For more information, please visit http://www.thundersoft.com

About InfinityAR:

InfinityAR's vision is about creating a new digital environment that will allow people to naturally interact with augmented content in their physical surroundings, all by creating a new Mixed Reality platform that will digitally enhance every person's physical world. InfinityAR's technology turns AR glasses into a powerful content augmentation platform with the most accurate inside-out Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) solution, allowing application developers to bring unmatched mixed reality experiences. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.The company is backed by Alibaba, Singulariteam and Sun Corporation.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinityar.com/

