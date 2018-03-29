ThunderSoft Completes the Acquisition of Leading Graphics and Imaging Technology Company MM Solutions

With AI technologies, a traditional camera will be upgraded to an intelligent camera. It can understand far more than before and brings not only new user experience but also productivity and even new business models in many areas like smart phones, AR/VR, robots, autonomous driving, surveillance, education, home security, retail store, transportation, factories, etc. ThunderSoft is a strong believer that AI technologies will make our lives more productive, creative and happier. Through acquisition of MM Solutions, ThunderSoft will be in the leading position to offer the top competitive vision solutions.

MM Solutions is one of the biggest mobile and industrial graphics and imaging technology companies. Since its inception in 2001, it has been dedicated to providing one-stop solutions for high-end graphics and imaging products. It has accumulated over 16 years of experience and expertise in the development and commercial application of optics, image processing, vision algorithm and other areas due to its superb team of R&D scientists and technology experts. It has deep strategic cooperation with companies like Qualcomm and Texas Instruments and a deep understanding of imaging systems, optical design, image processing and systems and architecture of vision programs, leading the world in imaging technology and AI algorithm development, optimization, and integration. So far, more than 60 smartphones and tablets with supreme image quality cameras are using imaging solutions as well as graphics and imaging algorithms provided by MM Solutions; over 500 million smartphone camera imaging units in the world are equipped with image processing algorithm and camera tuning technologies provided by MM Solutions. 5 smartphones with solutions by MM Solutions have won the renowned TIPA Best Mobile Imaging Device awards. In addition to mobile devices, a few important IP around camera and image processing have been used on automotive, which is crucial for applications like Surround View and ADAS.

As a world-leading intelligent platform technology provider, ThunderSoft has profound technical experience in smart operating systems, graphics and imaging algorithms and AI algorithms. It has built close partnerships with world-leading chipset vendors, algorithm and module companies in the AI industry chain, gaining a unique advantage in vertical integration. After almost ten years of innovation and accumulation of camera technology, ThunderSoft is capable of providing one-stop vision technologies and vision solution, including but not limited to camera full stack software development, embedded vision system architecture, image quality tuning, AI algorithms and system performance optimization in embedded environment.

Meanwhile, ThunderSoft, as an expert in embedded world, has developed and commercialized many embedded AI algorithms including face detection, scene recognition, object tracking, food recognition, etc. These AI algorithms can be optimized to run on various computing architecture like GPU, DSP, CPU or dedicated AI chipset.

However, for some advanced vision solutions which require multiple camera streams, high AI accuracy and strong detectors, ThunderSoft also developed an edge computing platform which assists the video analytics with advanced AI algorithms. It can support 20 camera streams and offer an advanced video analytics engine on the EDGE server, providing head counting, gender, age, objective recognition and many advanced AI capabilities.

In addition, ThunderSoft has also developed an advanced visual inspection system which provides an easy to use solution for industries to do quality assurance with AI technologies. It can greatly improve the productivity in factories.

ThunderSoft has a complete intelligent vision technology system as well as a team and a platform. With resource and technologies integration from MM Solutions, ThunderSoft will undoubtedly become the leading company in intelligent vision technology over the world.

President and CEO of ThunderSoft, Mr. Zhao Hongfei said, "A camera is vital to any smart device. Since its founding, ThunderSoft has always focused on the field of intelligent vision. Now we are able to provide camera turnkey solutions for customers in the industry. In the future, smart devices will have higher requirements for intelligent vision technologies. We believe in MM Solutions' relentless pursuit in imaging technology, optical design and vision technology as well as their integration capability for talents, technologies, and resources. These will greatly enhance the international competitiveness of ThunderSoft in the field of intelligent vision."

CEO of MM Solutions, Nikolai Daskalov said, "MM Solutions is dedicated to providing one-stop service of premium imaging IP plus. With 16 years focusing on image science, MM Solutions has accumulated rich experience and built a great reputation in the industry. In the future, with the support of ThunderSoft, we believe MM Solutions will further develop in technology, R&D resource, and global market. We are looking forward to joining ThunderSoft and build worldwide competence on intelligent vision solutions."

By Mar. 28, 2018, all the documents and processes of ThunderSoft regarding the acquisition of MM Solutions have been reviewed and approved. All the share exchanges of the deal have been completed.

About ThunderSoft

Headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ: 300496), ThunderSoft is a world leading provider of intelligent platform technology and solutions. The company's global engineering team has built a deep understanding and expertise of hardware and software, with a focus on automotive, mobile, and IoT. ThunderSoft has developed strong partnerships with the leading technology companies including semiconductor, components, terminals, software and Internet vendors, and mobile carriers, giving the OEM/ODMs vertical integration and aiming to build innovative and high-quality intelligent devices that can be launched into the market with short development time. ThunderSoft has 20 R&D centers and offices in China, the U.S, Japan, Korea, Finland, Bulgaria, India and Malaysia. Learn more at www.thundersoft.com.

About MM Solutions

MM Solutions is a global leader in mobile phones imaging, video and audio. We are strategic partner of Texas Instruments for OMAP 2D and 3D imaging, eBooks, Tablets, Smart TV, media players and navigation devices. More than 250 million mobile phones have been shipped worldwide using MMS camera framework and imaging algorithms and image quality tuning. Learn more at www.mm-sol.com.

