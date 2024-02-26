ThunderSoft Showcased Smart Device Innovation Solutions at MWC2024

News provided by

ThunderSoft

26 Feb, 2024, 05:09 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderSoft, a world leading OS products and technologies provider, unveiled innovative smart device products and solutions at MWC2024. These cutting-edge solutions are powered by the latest intelligent IoT operating system, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to unlock a multitude of new functions and significantly enhance the user experience of smart devices.

With a seamless integration of new IoT technology, AI, edge computing, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies at the operating system level, ThunderSoft has achieved unparalleled system optimization across various computing platforms. This enables customized system tailoring, algorithm optimization, and effortless model deployment on a wide range of smart devices, including earbuds, speakers, PCs, and AR glasses. As a result, it facilitates smooth human-device interaction based on natural language and fosters personalized interaction between devices and spaces, ushering in a whole new era of intelligent experiences for smart devices.

Rubik AI Earbuds Solution

ThunderSoft has integrated the Rubik LLM with earbuds, allowing users to benefit from natural language understanding, multi-turn chat, and content generation capabilities. This integration enables AI-powered voice assistance, enhancing efficiency for users. The Rubik LLM, when optimized through cloud-based models, has demonstrated impressive performance in earbuds.

Rubik AI PC Solution

As Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD launching PC chips with higher computing power, the hardware foundation for AI PCs is ready. Therefore, system performance and software applications smoothness become more important battlefields for OEMs to create product differentiations. With optimized on-device model sizes, cross-platform capabilities, pre-integrated coding assistance Rubik Studio and other on-device LLM applications, the Rubik AI PC solution enables OEMs to quickly launch AI PCs with comprehensive functions and superior performance.

Rubik AR Assistant Solution

AR glasses provide excellent hardware carriers for multimodal models, equipped with rich peripherals such as cameras, displays, microphones, and various sensors, enabling the perception and presentation of multidimensional data. ThunderSoft integrates vision model, language model, and voice model with AR glasses to create personalized intelligent AR assistant that can be applied in sales, tourism, sports, and other scenarios.

With its proven expertise in providing smart device solutions and customization services, ThunderSoft is capable of achieving deep customization on operating system, accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence, edge computing and cloud computing technologies in a wide range of scenarios, and enabling smart device innovations.

Also from this source

Domain-übergreifende Integration als neuer Höhepunkt| ThunderX stellt erste Integrationslösung des Unternehmens für Fahrzeug-Cockpits basierend auf der Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip-Lösung vor

Am 9. Januar eröffnete die Internationale Consumer Electronicx Show 2024 (CES 2024) in Las Vegas. Hier werden jedes Jahr die neustens Trends und...
Cross-Domain Integration New Match Point| ThunderX Launches Company's First cabin-Driving Integration Solution Based on Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip

Cross-Domain Integration New Match Point| ThunderX Launches Company's First cabin-Driving Integration Solution Based on Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip

On January 9, the International Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (referred to as: CES 2024) grandly opened in Las Vegas, it showcases the latest trends ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.