ThunderSoft Showcases AIOS Platforms for Vehicles, AIoT, and Robotics at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, ThunderSoft (Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd., Stock Code: 300496) showcased AIOS Platforms for Vehicles, AIoT, and Robotics. A broad portfolio of products and solutions built on the AIOS (AI-native Operating System) architecture were presented: spanning from intelligent vehicles, AIoT product / edge AI devices (smart home, smart wearables - AI glass, VR/AR headsets, etc.), smart retail, to robotics. It well demonstrated how to brings the AI revolution into the physical world from the OS level.

Across the show floor, ThunderSoft zeroed in on a single core question: how AI can move from isolated features to a system-level capability that ensures reliability, efficiency, and security across devices and industries.

From Operating Systems to AIOS

ThunderSoft's evolution toward AIOS is a natural extension of its long-standing operating system expertise. From embedded systems in the mobile age, to vehicle operating systems in the era of software-defined vehicles, and now to AIOS platforms, this company has maintained an unwavering focus on how system software can drive the large-scale adoption of new technologies.

"AI is rapidly becoming a foundational capability, much like operating systems once were," said Larry Geng, Co-founder and Executive President of ThunderSoft. "With AIOS, we are integrating AI directly into the operating system layer, so it can be deployed reliably, securely, and at scale across vehicles, devices, and robots. CES 2026 is an important milestone where we are showing how this architecture is already powering real products."

Key Highlights

AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre for AI-Native Cockpits: This release represents a key step forward in the transition to a more centralized vehicle architecture, integrating AI-native capabilities directly into the vehicle OS layer. By combining large-model intelligence with multi-agent interaction, it enables context-aware user experiences—while simultaneously meeting the stringent automotive industry requirements for stability, safety, and real-time performance. Beyond these technical advancements, the platform not only simplifies and streamlines vehicle development processes, but unlocks more responsive, intelligent features. AIoT - Edge AI Solutions Powered by AIOS: Thundersoft's AIOS-based edge AI solutions cover a wide spectrum of applications: smart home, smart wearables (AI glasses, VR/AR headsets), smart retail, and intelligent imaging devices. Together, they demonstrate the key value of AIOS: enabling consistent edge AI performance across diverse types of edge devices, and seamlessly bringing AI technology into the physical world. Robotics: This demonstrated how AIOS serves as a critical bridge between digital intelligence and physical execution. The AIOS architecture provides a solid foundation for the coordination between AI models, compute resources, and multi-sensor inputs, thus enables natural language interaction, autonomous navigation, and precise motion control.

1. Automotive: AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre for AI-Native Cockpits

In the automotive zone, ThunderSoft unveiled AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre, its next-generation AIOS platform for intelligent cockpits.

Designed on mass-production-ready architectures, AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre brings AI-native capabilities into the vehicle OS layer. It combines large-model intelligence with multi-agent interaction to support context-aware experiences – It not only guarantees millisecond-level response times (≤500 ms) for core functions—meeting the strict requirements for accurate, precise real-time interaction during vehicle operation—but also extends the boundaries of AI's ability to handle complex, diverse driving scenarios. By leveraging cloud computing power, it achieves seamless synergy between "efficient edge response" and "intelligent cloud extension", laying a robust AIOS foundation for full-scenario intelligence. Furthermore, it simultaneously meeting the stringent automotive industry requirements for stability, safety, and real-time performance.

Key capabilities showcased at CES include:

Unified real–digital driving visualization

Intelligent agents operating across start-up, driving, and parking scenarios, enabling proactive and more natural in-cabin interaction.

Support for on-device model deployment and flexible AI compute expansion via AIBOX, balancing latency, privacy, and performance.

A stable OS baseline with standardized interfaces and deep integration of global software and content ecosystems, helping OEMs reduce integration effort and accelerate global launches.

With AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre, ThunderSoft demonstrated how AIOS can serve as a practical foundation for AI-native vehicles.

AquaDrive OS 2.0 Pre represents a significant upgrade to AquaDrive OS 1.0 - the first of its kind, co-developed and continuously refined in close collaboration with leading global automotive brands. Furthermore, its successful deployment and active real-world application across a diverse range of electric vehicles worldwide has laid the robust foundation for this 2.0 Pre iteration.

2. AIoT: Hardware–Software Edge AI Solutions Powered by AIOS

In the AIoT zone, ThunderSoft showcased a portfolio of AIOS-based edge AI solutions spanning from smart home, smart wearables (AI glasses, VR/AR headsets), smart retail, to intelligent imaging devices. Together, they demonstrate the key value of AIOS: enabling consistent edge AI performance across diverse types of edge devices, and seamlessly bringing AI technology into the physical world.

2.1 Smart Home: AI Home Hub - AIOS-Powered System Brain

Centered on AI Home Hub, ThunderSoft demonstrated an AIOS-driven smart home system that coordinates multiple devices, including AI refrigerators and AI glasses. By running AI workloads locally and managing device collaboration at the OS level, the system delivers personalized services such as health management, home security, and intelligent interaction—while keeping data processing close to the user.

2.2 AI Glasses: First-Person AI enabled by AIOS

ThunderSoft's AI Glasses solution combines lightweight hardware with a deeply customized AIOS, integrating first-person vision, voice interaction, and on-device AI assistance from the OS level. It provides a hands-free, always-available interface for capturing and understanding the real world.

2.3 Action Cameras and Imaging Devices powered by AIOS

ThunderSoft also presented AI-enabled action camera solutions optimized through system-level design. It is also another form of vivid representation of edge AI: By coordinating imaging algorithms, power management, and real-time processing within the OS, these devices deliver stable, high-quality AI features in compact, production-ready form factors.

3. Robotics: AIOS Extending Into the Physical World

In the robotics area, ThunderSoft demonstrated how AIOS platforms support real-world physical interaction.

Robots built on ThunderSoft's AIOS architecture use the operating system to coordinate AI models, compute resources, and multi-sensor inputs. This enables natural language interaction, autonomous navigation, and precise motion control—showing how AIOS helps bridge digital intelligence and physical execution.

ThunderSoft's subsidiary KNEWBOTS also showcased its logistics robot solutions for warehouse and intralogistics environments. Designed for high reliability and scalable deployment, KNEWBOTS robots combine autonomous navigation, perception, and task scheduling to support efficient, large-scale logistics operations—highlighting the role of AIOS in industrial automation.

To support faster robotics innovation, ThunderSoft also highlighted RUBIK Pi 3, a compact edge AI development platform well suited for robot application development. With rich I/O, strong on-device AI performance, and a developer-friendly software stack, RUBIK Pi 3 enables developers and innovators to rapidly prototype and deploy AI-powered robotics solutions.

Visit ThunderSoft at CES 2026

By continuing to evolve its AIOS platforms at the operating system level, ThunderSoft aims to help partners bring AI-native experiences to market and into the physical world faster—across edge devices, industries, and physical environments.

To sum up, ThunderSoft's AIOS-based solution is not only a natural extension of its operating system expertise, but helps push AI to the next frontier: integrating AI to power more products and ambitions across intelligent vehicle, smart home, smart wearables (AI glass, VR/AR headsets), smart retail, and robotics, etc.

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft, a world-leading provider of operating systems and on-device AI products and technologies, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smart phone to smart vehicle, AIoT and smart industries. ThunderSoft was successfully listed in 2015, which leads it to be China's very first listed technical company specialized in the intelligent operating system. ThunderSoft now operates in more than 40 cities worldwide and has over 15,000 employees, with over 90% of them focused on R&D. Further information available at: https://en.thundersoft.com

