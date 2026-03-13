ThunderSoft Showcases Edge AI Innovations at embedded world 2026, Highlighting the Rise of Intelligent Edge Systems

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As embedded world 2026 concludes in Nuremberg, one theme stands out across the exhibition halls: the rapid acceleration of intelligent edge systems. With the convergence of high-performance computing, on-device AI, and industry-specific software platforms, enterprises are increasingly shifting intelligence from the cloud to the edge to enable real-time decision-making, improved efficiency, and scalable deployment across industrial and robotic environments.

Against this backdrop, ThunderSoft, together with its joint venture Thundercomm, showcased a series of innovations designed to accelerate edge intelligence across industries. During the event, Thundercomm introduced three new solutions that demonstrate how advanced hardware platforms and software stacks are enabling a new generation of edge AI applications.

TurboX IRB10 Development Kit for Physical AI and Robotics

Built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ10 series, the TurboX IRB10 development board and reference design targets emerging Physical AI applications such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and humanoid robots. The platform provides high-performance heterogeneous computing, AI acceleration, and rich sensor connectivity, enabling developers to rapidly prototype and scale intelligent robotics systems for industrial and service environments.

Edge AI–Powered Industrial Inspection Solution

Thundercomm also demonstrated an intelligent industrial inspection solution developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners. By combining edge AI inference with machine vision technologies, the solution enables real-time defect detection directly on the factory floor. This approach significantly reduces reliance on manual inspection and cloud processing, improving manufacturing quality control while lowering operational costs and latency.

TurboX EB8 Edge Intelligence Computing Device

Complementing these solutions is the TurboX EB8, a compact edge computing device designed for AI workloads in industrial and enterprise environments. The system integrates high-performance compute, flexible I/O, and robust software support to enable deployment of vision analytics, intelligent automation, and edge-based AI services across a wide range of real-world scenarios.

Together, these three innovations illustrate a broader industry transition: the emergence of scalable edge intelligence platforms that connect powerful computing, AI capabilities, and industry software frameworks. From robotics to smart manufacturing, edge AI is rapidly becoming the backbone of next-generation intelligent systems.

ThunderSoft's presence at embedded world reflects its long-term commitment to enabling this transformation. With deep expertise in operating systems, AI frameworks, edge computing, and industry software platforms, ThunderSoft provides end-to-end technologies that help enterprises bring intelligent products and solutions to market faster.

As industries accelerate their adoption of edge AI, ThunderSoft continues to work closely with global technology partners and ecosystem developers to unlock new possibilities for intelligent devices, connected systems, and AI-driven industrial innovation.

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft, a world-leading provider of operating systems and on-device AI products and technologies, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smart phone to smart vehicle, AIoT and smart industries. ThunderSoft was successfully listed in 2015, which leads it to be China's very first listed technical company specialized in the intelligent operating system. ThunderSoft now operates in more than 40 cities worldwide and has over 15,000 employees, with over 90% of them focused on R&D. Further information available at: https://en.thundersoft.com

